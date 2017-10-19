Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
iPhone 8 and 8 Plus Production Will Reportedly Drop Nearly 50% When iPhone X Launches
Apple has reportedly asked its suppliers to reduce iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus production by nearly 50 percent in November and December, according to Reuters, which cited China's Economic Daily News.
The report quotes an unnamed source who claims it is the first time in the iPhone's history that new models face a major cutback so shortly after mass production began. iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus officially went on sale September 22.
Apple shares declined around 1.5 percent in pre-market trading as investors reacted to concerns about low sales of the devices.
Apple hasn't revealed iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus sales numbers. The company will report its fourth quarter earnings results on November 2, including iPhone sales, but it doesn't break out the number on a model-by-model basis.
Even if iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus sales have in fact been lower than expected, it could be a sign of pent up demand for the upcoming iPhone X.
With an OLED display, nearly 82 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a TrueDepth camera system powering 3D facial recognition features like Face ID and Animoji, the iPhone X is unlike any other smartphone Apple has ever sold.
Apple analysts are patiently waiting to see how many customers are holding out to purchase the flagship smartphone when pre-orders begin October 27. iPhone X officially launches November 3, starting at $999 in the United States.
The report quotes an unnamed source who claims it is the first time in the iPhone's history that new models face a major cutback so shortly after mass production began. iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus officially went on sale September 22.
Apple shares declined around 1.5 percent in pre-market trading as investors reacted to concerns about low sales of the devices.
Apple hasn't revealed iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus sales numbers. The company will report its fourth quarter earnings results on November 2, including iPhone sales, but it doesn't break out the number on a model-by-model basis.
Even if iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus sales have in fact been lower than expected, it could be a sign of pent up demand for the upcoming iPhone X.
With an OLED display, nearly 82 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a TrueDepth camera system powering 3D facial recognition features like Face ID and Animoji, the iPhone X is unlike any other smartphone Apple has ever sold.
Apple analysts are patiently waiting to see how many customers are holding out to purchase the flagship smartphone when pre-orders begin October 27. iPhone X officially launches November 3, starting at $999 in the United States.
Tag: udn.com
Buyer's Guide: iPhone (Buy Now)
Top Rated Comments(View all)
40 minutes ago at 05:41 am
Will be interesting to see if the slow X production can make up the demand over time.
50 percent is a hell of a cut....
A half glanced at notification made me think it was a price cut..........
37 minutes ago at 05:44 am
Rumors say that 7 is outselling the 8. Makes sense to me, I don't get 8 existence at all if 7 is still being sold.
20 minutes ago at 06:02 am
I bet.
I mean why in the hell would you buy an iPhone 8 when it's about to be outdated (in terms of design).
iPhone X is a superior design. It's new, it's fresh. I'm not sure why Apple thinks they can get away with releasing phones with the same design for 4 years in a row. Granted, there's only so much you can do with a rectangle, but still.
I mean why in the hell would you buy an iPhone 8 when it's about to be outdated (in terms of design).
iPhone X is a superior design. It's new, it's fresh. I'm not sure why Apple thinks they can get away with releasing phones with the same design for 4 years in a row. Granted, there's only so much you can do with a rectangle, but still.
18 minutes ago at 06:03 am
I mean why in the hell would you buy an iPhone 8 when it's about to be outdated (in terms of design)Similar performance and a lot cheaper?
32 minutes ago at 05:50 am
The X is only $200 more than the 8 Plus. Now with monthly payment plans it's minor cost difference each month. This is not a surprise at all...
40 minutes ago at 05:42 am
What's the iPhone 8 again? Oh yeah, that was the last gen. :D
41 minutes ago at 05:40 am
So there will be plenty of iPhone Xs then.
Otherwise why would Apple cut 8 production?
Otherwise why would Apple cut 8 production?
42 minutes ago at 05:40 am
Glad I got mine already!
41 minutes ago at 05:40 am
Will be interesting to see if the slow X production can make up the demand over time.
50 percent is a hell of a cut....
50 percent is a hell of a cut....
3 minutes ago at 06:18 am
Rumors say that 7 is outselling the 8. Makes sense to me, I don't get 8 existence at all if 7 is still being sold.Hmm, let's see... 8 Plus vs. 7 Plus. $130 more expensive. Twice the storage. Far superior processor and graphics. Significant camera upgrades. True Tone display. Bluetooth 5.0. Wireless charging. Fast charging.
You're right, I don't see any difference. I'd rather have the slower phone with fewer features off the bat that also goes obsolete a whole year earlier and save the $130! /s
[ Read All Comments ]