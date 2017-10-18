Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
National Association of Broadcasters Again Urges Apple to Add FM Radio to iPhones
In a blog post, the NAB points to a series of iPhone 8 teardowns that indicate the iPhone 8 uses a Broadcom chip with an integrated FM radio core as evidence that Apple's devices already have some of the hardware required for FM radio support.
According to Apple, the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 8 do not currently have FM radio chips or antennas to support FM signals, and it is not clear how simple it would be for the company to add these features to future devices. From a statement made to MacRumors:
Apple cares deeply about the safety of our users, especially during times of crisis and that's why we have engineered modern safety solutions into our products. Users can dial emergency services and access Medical ID card information directly from the Lock Screen, and we enable government emergency notifications, ranging from Weather Advisories to AMBER alerts. iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 models do not have FM radio chips in them nor do they have antennas designed to support FM signals, so it is not possible to enable FM reception in these products.The disagreement between Apple, the NAB, and the FCC is related somewhat to their various points of view. Apple’s claim that recent iPhones do not have the necessary hardware to support FM radio is indeed true, which means Apple can’t simply flip a software switch to activate it.
The NAB seems to be making the case that it would be relatively trivial for Apple to make hardware revisions to enable it in future devices considering the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth chip in the iPhone can support it and Apple has proven it can incorporate FM antenna connections in the iPod nano.
Apple has built and offered a wonderful FM app in their iPod Nano for many years. They know how to make FM work, and work well, in their mobile devices. Apple even wrote its own Nano app that allows the user to pause live radio and buffer up to 15 minutes of content.In its blog post, the NAB appeals to Apple CEO Tim Cook, highlighting the number of hurricanes experienced in Mobile, Alabama, Cook's hometown, since 1969, and calling on the company to introduce FM support as a way for customers to get news alerts during disasters.
However, Apple has specifically chosen not to offer this functionality in their iPhone. Indeed, Apple has disabled FM chips despite the capability being available on the communications module within the iPhone. This means other app developers cannot offer FM apps either.
FM radio functionality in the iPhone first started gaining media attention last month, following a series of powerful hurricanes that struck several states. At that time, FCC chairman Ajit Pai issued a statement urging Apple to activate FM radio capabilities in its iPhones, which Apple later said was not possible.
"It's time for Apple to step up to the plate and put the safety of the American people first," Pai wrote. "Do the right thing, Mr. Cook. Flip the switch. Lives depend on it."
The way you get companies to do things for the public good is to REGULATE THEM using YOUR GOVERNMENT-GRANTED POWER to do so. You are the head of the damn FCC, so if you want them to do it, make them! Groveling like a baby does not make companies do things voluntarily.
Signed,
The Taxpayers who want you to do your job and stop being an industry stooge.
Buggy whip manufacturer support group meets on Tuesdays.
I evacuated from the Atlas Fire last week. I thought the alerts from Nixie were great. I made sure my phone was not in Do Not Disturb mode and turned up the volume while sleeping. The Solano County Sheriff's Office also had an online map with all the fire borders, evacuation zones, and road closures. It was just better than radio.shhhhhh. we just want free radio
[doublepost=1508362054][/doublepost]I'm honestly considering getting the iPod nano because it has an fm radio in it
What about the phones not even having the necessary hardware and antennas do these people not understand?
They do understand it is not possible on current shipping products. What they want is Apple to install FM antennas on the next model of iPhone (and I guess iPad) going forward and then link them to the existing FM firmware in the Bluetooth/WiFi chipset Apple uses.
I'm not gonna burn too many calories thinking about this topic... so here are some quick questions:
Let's say there is a natural disaster and you need information... what FM channel do you tune to? Do all your local stations switch to emergency programming? I don't even know what FM channels are in my area. (it's honestly been 10 years since I thought about FM radio... thanks podcasts and streaming music)
Natural disasters like hurricanes knock down power lines and towers making cell service unusable. Wouldn't the FM radio antennas face a similar fate? I guess the radio station could have a generator to keep broadcasting... but that doesn't help the listener if they don't have power themselves.
If FM radio is so important.... wouldn't a small portable radio and lots of batteries be better? Or one of those hand-crank emergency radios?
Heck... if I lived in a disaster-prone area... I'd invest in a walkie-talkie-style radio. One that could broadcast on emergency bands.
If you're trapped somewhere... listening to someone in a cushy FM radio station won't help you!
Most FM radios these days have auto-tuning and seeking. No need to know the channels, it will find them for you.
Yes, during disasters or emergencies at least some of the FM channels will switch to emergency programming. At the very least, they will give advise about where to go or not go. I know this happened in Boston during the marathon bombing.
FM can be transmitted pretty far and there are many channels and many transmitters. Unless an entire powerplant is offline, the odds that every FM channel is without power in a given area is lower. It's pretty common for you to lose power but a nearby neighborhood to still have power. Again, in my area, I know at least a few stations (from where they are located) are in areas of underground wiring. For what it's worth, that is less prone to power loss.
Yes, a dedicated FM radio is good too. But whatever you have with you is best. I have an FM radio at home, but if I'm somewhere out an about, I don't bring it with me.
FM radio can tell you where to go for emergency help, it can tell you where to not go where there is danger. It isn't only about being pinned down somewhere.
Even if current iPhones had the basic chip, a huge effort in hard and software would still be needed.
Hey, did you know that today's iPhone has all the necessary hardware to run iOS 14? Come on Tim. No need to wait for 2020! Just release it already.
