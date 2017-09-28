Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
FCC Urges Apple to Protect Safety of Americans by Activating FM Radio Chip in iPhones
Amidst renewed pressure from the National Association of Broadcasters, FCC chairman Ajit Pai has now issued a statement urging Apple to activate the FM radio capabilities built into the wireless modem of every iPhone.
Pai said he hopes Apple will "reconsider its position" following Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, which have devastated parts of the United States, including Florida and Texas, and Caribbean islands like Barbuda, Dominica, and Puerto Rico.
Powerful storms can leave thousands or millions of people without power or cellular service for weeks or even months, and over-the-air FM radio can provide vital access to weather alerts and other life-saving information.
Pai added that "it is time for Apple to step up to the plate and put the safety of the American people first."
His full statement:
A study by the National Association of Broadcasters last year found only 44 percent of the top-selling smartphones in the United States had FM radio capabilities enabled. 94 percent of the unactivated devices were iPhones.
Both the Qualcomm and Intel chips that enable Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity in every iPhone have a built-in FM tuner that would allow people to listen to FM radio over the air. Apple has not enabled the functionality, forcing users to use an app to stream FM radio over Wi-Fi or cellular data.
Apple hasn't revealed why it keeps the FM radio functionality disabled. Some critics suggest it could be to avoid losing Apple Music subscriptions, but the real reason is probably deeper than that.
We'll update this article if Apple responds.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
46 minutes ago at 09:28 am
I don't disagree with enabling FM, but Ajit Pai pretending to be the hero here is laughable. He's been a major PITA for net neutrality for the past while and as such has zero credibility behind his voice. If you want FM to be enabled, find a better spokesperson than this joke.
41 minutes ago at 09:33 am
Or you could just buy an FM radio that will last for days on batteries, as opposed to using your phone which will last for hours.
52 minutes ago at 09:22 am
Completely agree. Apple should Enable it for safety precautions. For those living where Hurricanes are more Prevalent, this could be a useful tool when they need it most.
43 minutes ago at 09:31 am
I agree, but in today's clickbait world (and the FCC commissioner is a complete jackass) Apple gets put in the headline when the vast majority of smartphones around the world do not have the FM transmitter enabled either. Funny, that.
43 minutes ago at 09:31 am
My understanding is that it’s always been about the function not working well. Apple set out to develop a phone, not a handheld radio. A chip they’ve chosen to help perform the phone’s functions also has some FM utility, but Apple hasn’t spent a lick of energy on engineering the antenna or software to really USE that function. I don’t believe that it’s as simple as turning it ON as the FCC chair is suggesting.
Apple should turn it on, so millions of us get static, to prove how ignorant the request is.
However, I have no idea if any of this is true and for all I know, they could turn it on tomorrow and it’d sound and work fine. Only Apple really knows that.
Apple should turn it on, so millions of us get static, to prove how ignorant the request is.
However, I have no idea if any of this is true and for all I know, they could turn it on tomorrow and it’d sound and work fine. Only Apple really knows that.
34 minutes ago at 09:39 am
The guy running the FCC also said it was better for consumers to have their data sold by your ISP. I recall a couple of years ago the lobbyists for the radio stations tried this. “Save the Children” rings very false here.
48 minutes ago at 09:26 am
I honestly never even knew the iPhone had FM radio capabilities. It would be cool to be able to listen to FM radio with the iPhone. "Competition with Apple Music" seems like a flimsy reason to leave it deactivated, though.
49 minutes ago at 09:25 am
Are the antenna pins on the receiver even connected to anything?
48 minutes ago at 09:26 am
He should also be calling out the carriers that request the functionality be turned off in Android phones.
Ajit also has some incorrect information. Even if the modem is there, you need an application to interface and tune the frequencies. You also need an antennae. In most phones this is provided by the headphones.
New iPhones don't have a headphone.
Will not work.
Ajit also has some incorrect information. Even if the modem is there, you need an application to interface and tune the frequencies. You also need an antennae. In most phones this is provided by the headphones.
New iPhones don't have a headphone.
Will not work.
50 minutes ago at 09:24 am
I think it would just be cool to get analog radio on my digital device...wish there was an AM radio on the chips too...
