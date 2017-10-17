Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple Seeds Third macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 Beta to Developers
Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming macOS High Sierra update to developers, a little over a week after releasing the second macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 beta and nearly a month after releasing the new High Sierra operating system to the public.
The third macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 beta can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center or through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store with the proper profile installed.
macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 appears to focus on bug fixes, performance improvements, security enhancements, and other under-the-hood changes, but it also introduces a range of new Unicode 10 emoji like crazy face, pie, pretzel, t-rex, vampire, exploding head, face vomiting, shushing face, love you gesture, brain, scarf, zebra, giraffe, fortune cookie, pie, hedgehog, and more.
The new emoji are also available in iOS 11.1 and watchOS 4.1.
macOS High Sierra is a major update that introduces APFS, a new more modern file system, HEIF and HEVC photo and video encoding improvements for smaller file sizes without compromising quality, Metal 2, and several new features for Safari, like autoplay blocking for videos and Intelligent Tracking Prevention to better protect user privacy.

