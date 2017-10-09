Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple Seeds Second macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 Beta to Developers
Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming macOS High Sierra update to developers, a week and a half after releasing the first macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 beta and two weeks after releasing the new High Sierra operating system to the public.
The second macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 beta can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center or through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store with the proper profile installed.
macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 appears to focus on bug fixes, performance improvements, security enhancements, and other under-the-hood changes, but it also introduces a range of new Unicode 10 emoji like crazy face, pie, pretzel, t-rex, vampire, exploding head, face vomiting, shushing face, love you gesture, brain, scarf, zebra, giraffe, fortune cookie, pie, hedgehog, and more.
macOS High Sierra is a major update that introduces APFS, a new more modern file system, HEIF and HEVC photo and video encoding improvements for smaller file sizes without compromising quality, Metal 2, and several new features for Safari, like autoplay blocking for videos and Intelligent Tracking Prevention to better protect user privacy.
24 minutes ago at 10:17 am
The Emojii are coming... Run for the hills...
Seriously, Why can't Apple make these a free download from the Apple Store? In my estimation, 99.99% of users would not use any of them.
31 minutes ago at 10:10 am
Beat you by 3 minutes: //forums.macrumors.com/threads/10-13-1-beta-2-is-out.2076499/
[doublepost=1507569292][/doublepost]Funny too how Moderator OllyW very quickly closed that thread and said “Please continue in the Apple Seeds Second Beta of iOS 11.1 to Developers With New Emoji ('//forums.macrumors.com/threads/apple-seeds-second-beta-of-ios-11-1-to-developers-with-new-emoji.2076497/') news discussion thread.”
Doesn’t he know the difference between macos and ios?
[doublepost=1507569444][/doublepost]Ah I see OllyW has fixed it now to say “Please continue in the Apple Seeds Second macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 Beta to Developers ('//forums.macrumors.com/threads/apple-seeds-second-macos-high-sierra-10-13-1-beta-to-developers.2076502/') news discussion thread.”
14 minutes ago at 10:27 am
Fingers crossed this includes the supplemental update fixes
