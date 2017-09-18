Improved Siri, Files app, major iPad upgrades, and more.
Apple Pay Cash Coming in Future Update to iOS 11 and watchOS 4
Apple today confirmed that Apple Pay Cash will be released as part of a future update to iOS 11 and watchOS 4.
Apple Pay Cash is a new peer-to-peer payment service that enables iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch users to send and receive money.
When the feature launches, users will launch the Messages app, tap on the App Store icon, select Apple Pay from the app drawer, set the dollar amount, tap pay, select a payment card, and securely authenticate with Touch ID or Face ID.
The payment card can be any debit or credit card linked to Apple Pay in the Wallet app, or the Apple Pay Cash card.
The recipient then taps on the message to receive the funds, which are added to the Apple Pay Cash card in the Wallet app. The card's funds can be used to make purchases using Apple Pay, or withdrawn to a bank account.
Apple Pay Cash will be free to use with the Apple Pay Cash card and debit cards, but it will have an industry standard three percent fee for credit card transactions to cover processing costs, according to Recode.
Apple Pay Cash will only be available in the United States at launch. Apple has yet to share details about a wider rollout.
Coming this fall with an update to iOS 11 and watchOS 4, Apple Pay users will be able to send and receive money from friends and family quickly, easily and securely. Pay and get paid right in Messages, or tell Siri to pay someone, using the credit and debit cards they have in Wallet. When users get paid, they receive the money in their new Apple Pay Cash card in Apple Wallet and can use the money instantly.Apple added a "Coming This Fall" label to Apple Pay Cash on its website recently, so it was already likely the new feature won't be available on iOS 11 launch day tomorrow, and now we know for certain.
Apple Pay Cash is a new peer-to-peer payment service that enables iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch users to send and receive money.
When the feature launches, users will launch the Messages app, tap on the App Store icon, select Apple Pay from the app drawer, set the dollar amount, tap pay, select a payment card, and securely authenticate with Touch ID or Face ID.
The payment card can be any debit or credit card linked to Apple Pay in the Wallet app, or the Apple Pay Cash card.
The recipient then taps on the message to receive the funds, which are added to the Apple Pay Cash card in the Wallet app. The card's funds can be used to make purchases using Apple Pay, or withdrawn to a bank account.
Apple Pay Cash will be free to use with the Apple Pay Cash card and debit cards, but it will have an industry standard three percent fee for credit card transactions to cover processing costs, according to Recode.
Apple Pay Cash will only be available in the United States at launch. Apple has yet to share details about a wider rollout.
Related Roundups: Apple Pay, iOS 11
Tag: Apple Pay Cash
Tag: Apple Pay Cash
Top Rated Comments(View all)
36 minutes ago at 09:29 am
Yes, "money for ramen", because mom doesn't respond as well to "money for beer".
34 minutes ago at 09:31 am
Hopefully iCloud iMessages comes with this update too
36 minutes ago at 09:28 am
$20 dollars for Ramen? Kid must be buying that gourmet stuff.
30 minutes ago at 09:34 am
Is the black message bubble a feature of Apple Pay Cash?I'll be sending people 1 cent just to make the bubble black.
36 minutes ago at 09:28 am
Hopefully it actually comes this Fall.
iMessages in iCloud is still outstanding too.
iMessages in iCloud is still outstanding too.
22 minutes ago at 09:42 am
Hi, Mom. I need money for ramen, because I bought an iPhone X, and now that is all I can afford to eat.
p.s. Still worth it!
p.s. Still worth it!
34 minutes ago at 09:30 am
I think this is a fairly convenient way to send money to someone. And the fact the funds are available instantly is more accommodating then actually waiting for the transaction to process if someone needed the money for something more urgent.
27 minutes ago at 09:37 am
20 cents
20 dollars
20 dollars
34 minutes ago at 09:30 am
Well, there is no Apple Pay on my country, so this sucks a little less. :rolleyes:
14 minutes ago at 09:50 am
Great emoji use, mom!Better use of emoji though:
[ Read All Comments ]