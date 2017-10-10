New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Developer Demonstrates iOS Phishing Attack That Uses Apple-Style Password Request

Tuesday October 10, 2017 1:47 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Developer Felix Krause today shared a proof of concept phishing attack that's gaining some traction as it clearly demonstrates how app developers can use Apple-style popups to gain access to an iPhone user's Apple ID and password.

As Krause explains, iPhone and iPad users are accustomed to official Apple requests for their Apple ID and password for making purchases and accessing iCloud, even when not in the App Store or iTunes app.


Using a UIAlertController that emulates the design of the system request for a password, developers can create an identical interface as a phishing tool that can fool many iOS users.
Showing a dialog that looks just like a system popup is super easy, there is no magic or secret code involved, it's literally the examples provided in the Apple docs, with a custom text.

I decided not to open source the actual popup code, however, note that it's less than 30 lines of code and every iOS engineer will be able to quickly build their own phishing code.
Though some of the system alerts would require a developer to have a user's Apple ID email address, there are also popup alerts that do not require an email and can recover a password.


The phishing method that Krause describes is not new, and Apple vets apps that are accepted to the App Store, but it's worth highlighting for iOS users who may not be aware that such a phishing attempt is possible.

As Krause says, users can protect themselves by being wary of these popup dialogues. If one pops up, press the Home button to close the app. If the popup goes away, it's tied to the app and is a phishing attack. If it remains, it's a system request from Apple.

Krause also recommends users dismiss popups and enter their credentials directly within the Settings app.

Krause has reported the issue to Apple and recommends a fix that would include Apple asking customers to enter their credentials into the Settings app rather than directly through a popup that can be easily mimicked. Alternatively, he suggests credential requests could include an app icon to indicate that an app is asking rather than the system.

As extra protection from attacks like this, Apple customers should enable two-factor authentication as it prevents attackers from being able to log into an Apple ID account without a code from a verified device.

Avatar
b11051973
1 hour ago at 02:11 pm
Always enter an incorrect password first. If it doesn't complain you entered the wrong password, you know it is a phishing thingie.
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
nutmac
1 hour ago at 01:55 pm
Similarly, macOS's Authorization Service dialog box is also easily spoofed.

Similar to Windows' Control-Alt-Delete, Apple's iOS and macOS should make it impossible to spoof these dialog boxes.
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
alex00100
1 hour ago at 01:52 pm
This is very smart actually... I'm surprised this isn't massively used by shady apps already.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
wolfshades
25 minutes ago at 02:47 pm
Pop-ups are the devil's business, I think. It's why I have such a consuming hatred for Adobe - who can't seem to get it into their thick heads that when their app needs to be updated, they need to tell users to go to the Adobe website and do it from there. I don't trust their pop-ups (and neither should anyone) because they are too easily spoofed.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
fairuz
50 minutes ago at 02:22 pm

Always enter an incorrect password first. If it doesn't complain you entered the wrong password, you know it is a phishing thingie.

Haha, what if the phishing thing always rejects the first password and only works when you enter the same password twice? Like in Rick and Morty...
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
appleguy123
1 hour ago at 01:55 pm
I’ve actually had a pop up ad on a shady site do this to me before. It didn’t take me out of Safari though so it wasn’t hard to detect. This was about 9 months ago though, it’s been around awhile.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
BMcCoy
1 hour ago at 02:02 pm
Yup, I’d fall for this.
And I’m paranoid.

Cunning.
And a bit frightening.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Scottsoapbox
16 minutes ago at 02:56 pm

Wouldn't work for me because I don't know my Apple ID password. When one of these pops up I have to leave the app and open up one password.


... and then paste your 1password password into said pop up. So it would work, just 3 seconds later.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
deanthedev
19 minutes ago at 02:53 pm

Apple's review process is far from perfect. It is not hard to hide things like this from the reviewers. The blog entry linked in the article describes a few options.


Yet he never actually did get it into the App Store and just ran the code on his own devices. Just another “security expert” looking for their 15 minutes of fame courtesy of Apple.

As a developer, I had to LOL.....

This would be SO easy to sneak past Apple.

I develop for iOS and don’t think it’s that easy at all. Writing the code would be easy. But that’s not the same as getting into The App Store. But go ahead and do it. You seem to think it’s so easy. You’ll be famous and will get press coverage worldwide for exposing this flaw, not to mention a fond place in the hearts of Android users.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
thespacekid
22 minutes ago at 02:50 pm
I just transferred to a new iPhone and it asked many times for my apple id password at seemingly random times. Sometimes I'm never sure if I mistyped the password or it was a new request for something else. Apple needs to get more organized and at least let the user know why they have to enter the password.
Rating: 1 Votes

