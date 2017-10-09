Blackberry Announces New All-Screen 'Motion' Smartphone With 4,000mAh Battery

Monday October 9, 2017 2:23 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Blackberry announced its latest crack at an all-screen smartphone during the GITEX Technology Week in Dubai on Sunday. The Motion is the company's third Android phone to ditch the keyboard following the release of the DTEK50 and DTEK60 in 2016. Blackberry also released the KEYone earlier this year, but that device includes a keyboard below the touchscreen.

The Motion's 5.5-inch AMOLED display and Snapdragon 625 system-on-a-chip is powered by a large 4,000mAh battery (the iPhone 8 Plus has a 2,675mAh battery), which Blackberry hopes will appeal to business users looking for all-day battery life. Like all of the company's branded handsets these days, the Motion is actually made by Chinese company TCL Communication.

The Blackberry Motion (Image: Evan Blass)

The phone will be initially available in Middle Eastern markets for approximately $460, with availability in the U.S. likely further down the line.

Blackberry officially discontinued its keyboard-rocking Blackberry Classic in July 2016 and later declared it would cease internally developing its own handsets, relying on partnerships with other companies instead while it focuses on software development.

The rise of the iPhone famously wiped out Blackberry's smartphone market share, but the company's pivot towards mobile security has been a profitable one, with its recent quarterly earnings report exceeding expectations.

The company reported record gross margins of 76 percent, up from 67 percent last quarter and 62 percent a year ago, despite the fact its hardware market share remains essentially zero.

kyykesko
33 minutes ago at 02:33 am
I wish Apple had courage to even break the 3Ah limit. Maybe one day we'd see an actual 'all-day' battery in iPhone. That is, for those who use it more than light browsing and two phone calls a day.
Relentless Power
35 minutes ago at 02:32 am

No. There's a giant chin under the display.


I think the point is though, is that this is one of their first phones having an all Touch dislay without the keyboard. But coming from where BlackBerry used to be, this is a big step for them. It also has a huge battery and a headphone jack.
