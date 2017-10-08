Apple CEO Tim Cook to Meet French President Macron on Monday

Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet French president Emmanuel Macron on Monday, according to the Élysée Palace's official published agenda. Cook has been invited to the head of state's Paris residence for an afternoon meeting, but the reasons for the visit have not yet been made public.
Topics up for discussion could include Apple's code-learning drive in schools, or perhaps more likely, the issue of corporate tax law in the country.
France has called for an aggressive overhaul of how tech companies like Apple pay tax across the European Union, and President Macron is one of the leaders behind the tax crackdown, which has a goal of bringing a more unified corporate tax system across the euro states.
EU officials recently gathered to look at existing loopholes which are said to have allowed tech companies to minimize taxes and grab market share at the expense of Europe-based companies, and Macron has personally been unhappy with the way French firms struggle to compete with countries where taxes and social security payments are lower.
Cook was last in France back in February when he toured the country, dropping in at local Apple Stores and meeting with French creatives and businesses.
(Via MacGeneration.)
