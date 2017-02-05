Tim Cook Drops in Unexpectedly at Apple Store in Marseille, France

Sunday February 5, 2017 9:42 AM PST by Tim Hardwick
Apple CEO Tim Cook paid an unexpected visit to an Apple Store in the port of Marseille, France, earlier today, according to French tech blogs Mac4ever.com and iPhone.fr.

Both staff and shoppers got an unexpected surprise when Cook arrived unannounced at the commercial shopping mall of Terrasses du Port, where an Apple Store – the country's 20th – opened last May.

Photo: Philippe Gouy

Cook strolled around the store talking with Apple employees, chatting to customers, and having his picture taken, before receiving a farewell applause. It's not clear if Cook's trip to France is just a casual visit or something more business-focused, but we'll let you know if we learn more.


In July of last year, it was reported that Apple was planning to open a research laboratory in Grenoble, France that will focus on developing improved imaging sensors and techniques for its iOS devices. Apple was said to be hiring 30 engineers to work at the research lab, which will span 800 square meters.

Update: Tim Cook has tweeted (in French): "Delighted to be back in France to meet our talented team in Marseille."



Tag: France
10 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Kabeyun
36 minutes ago at 09:54 am
Say what you will about Tim Cook (and around here people sure do) it would be pretty cool if I were browsing around an Apple Store and Tim Cook strolled in and struck up a conversation.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
rudychidiac
17 minutes ago at 10:12 am
Tim Cuisiner (Lame joke, don't hurt me)
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
ghost187
15 minutes ago at 10:14 am
Initially I thought I read;

"Tim Cook drops unexpectedly from Apple."

Man, that would've made my day!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
AngerDanger
18 minutes ago at 10:12 am
This article takes a dark turn if you swap "in" and "unexpectedly" in the title (as I did upon first read).
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
skinned66
18 minutes ago at 10:12 am

Say what you will about Tim Cook (and around here people sure do) it would be pretty cool if I were browsing around an Apple Store and Tim Cook strolled in and struck up a conversation.


If that scenario did occur I can say with absolute certainty that it wouldn't be cool for him.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
MentalFloss
10 minutes ago at 10:20 am
Yes, I know that kind of "unannounced" visit where the manager asks everyone to be there at 7am to scrub the floor, and the less pleasant employees get a paid day off. ;)
[doublepost=1486319149][/doublepost]

If that scenario did occur I can say with absolute certainty that it wouldn't be cool for him.

I wish he could have been at the Apple store last week where my pregnant wife had to spend 90+ minutes to get her iPhone fixed after a simple SIM card change had near-bricked it. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
needfx
20 minutes ago at 10:10 am
Monsieur Cook? Oh mon Dieu!!
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]