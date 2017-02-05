Tim Cook Drops in Unexpectedly at Apple Store in Marseille, France

Apple CEO Tim Cook paid an unexpected visit to an Apple Store in the port of Marseille, France, earlier today, according to French tech blogs Mac4ever.com and iPhone.fr.
Both staff and shoppers got an unexpected surprise when Cook arrived unannounced at the commercial shopping mall of Terrasses du Port, where an Apple Store – the country's 20th – opened last May.
Photo: Philippe Gouy
Cook strolled around the store talking with Apple employees, chatting to customers, and having his picture taken, before receiving a farewell applause. It's not clear if Cook's trip to France is just a casual visit or something more business-focused, but we'll let you know if we learn more.
In July of last year, it was reported that Apple was planning to open a research laboratory in Grenoble, France that will focus on developing improved imaging sensors and techniques for its iOS devices. Apple was said to be hiring 30 engineers to work at the research lab, which will span 800 square meters.
Update: Tim Cook has tweeted (in French): "Delighted to be back in France to meet our talented team in Marseille."
Énorme surprise aux @LesTDP le PDG d@Apple @tim_cook en visite au store! Les salariés étaient meme pas au courant... pic.twitter.com/uAqbhS2YfB— michael levy (@mlevylaprovence) February 5, 2017
Ravi d'être de nouveau en France et de rencontrer notre talentueuse équipe à Marseille. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/ihJusWQP2o— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 5, 2017
