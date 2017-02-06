Tim Cook Meets Fashion Designer and VizEat Co-Founders on France Tour This Week

Monday February 6, 2017 7:10 AM PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple CEO Tim Cook is touring France this week and has shared some of his experiences along the trip on Twitter.


After making an unexpected visit at the new Apple Store in the port city of Marseille on Sunday, Cook met with Shot on iPhone photographer Jean Claude Luong. Cook then spent some time with Paris-based fashion designer and haute couture house owner Julien Fournié, whose latest collection was created with an iPad Pro.
Cook then had dinner with VizEat co-founders Camilla Rumani and Jean-Michel Petit. VizEat is a social dining service that allows travelers to "taste the city with locals" by booking an experience with a host, such as a cooking class, food tour, dinner, and more. VizEat was named one of the Best Apps of 2016 on the App Store.
Cook still has time for a few more excursions before heading to Scotland, where he is set to receive an honorary degree from the University of Glasgow on Wednesday. Cook was also named the recipient of the Newseum 2017 Free Expression Award in the Free Speech category last week. He will accept that award in April.

