Tim Cook Meets Fashion Designer and VizEat Co-Founders on France Tour This Week

After making an unexpected visit at the new Apple Store in the port city of Marseille on Sunday, Cook met with Shot on iPhone photographer Jean Claude Luong. Cook then spent some time with Paris-based fashion designer and haute couture house owner Julien Fournié, whose latest collection was created with an iPad Pro.
Thrilled to spend some time with the incredibly talented @JulienFournie, whose exquisite new collection was created with iPad Pro. pic.twitter.com/CTSI3Q96CK— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 6, 2017
Déjeuner with @VizEat co-founders Camilla & Jean-Michel. Thanks to our hosts - and new friends - Odile & Pierre for a wonderful meal! pic.twitter.com/WT6roAlY0S— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 6, 2017