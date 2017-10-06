Pixelmator 3.7 Update Brings HEIF Image Support and Apple Photos Integration

Friday October 6, 2017 4:44 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Pixelmator has been updated for Mac to include support for the new HEIF image standard in macOS High Sierra. Once users have updated to Pixelmator 3.7, they'll also be able to make full use of the new Photo app integration available in Apple's latest desktop operating system.


In macOS High Sierra, it's possible to open a photo in a third-party app right from within the Photos Library using the "Edit With..." menu option, after which Pixelmator should appear following the update. Subsequently, any edits made within Pixelmator will be automatically saved back to the Photos library.

Added support for the new HEIF image standard includes the ability to import photos from iPhone 7, iPhone 8, and iPhone X, which save in the more efficient compression format by default. You can find out more about HEIF here.


Other improvements in the 3.7 update to Pixelmator include enhanced support for Photoshop PSD files, an improved Repair Tool, and a return of the ability to drag image assets from Photos and Safari directly into Pixelmator.

Pixelmator is available to buy on the Mac App Store for $30.

green86
green86
1 hour ago at 05:00 am
Wow, where can I get that picture they are working on for my wallpaper!

And side note: I'm really surprised there isn't more P3 high color space backgrounds...

And on topic, I'm really happy the Pixelmator team is still going strong. It is great to have such a nice, Apple-focused, non-subscription based app available.
Rating: 3 Votes
