Parallels Desktop 13.1 Update Brings APFS and HEVC Support in macOS High Sierra

Parallels Desktop 13 for Mac received an update on Thursday to include full compatibility with the new Apple File System (APFS) and HEVC video standard included in macOS High Sierra.
With APFS support, Parallels Desktop 13.1 can take advantage of Apple's cross-platform replacement for HFS+, bringing more security and better performance on devices with flash memory.
New HEVC video support means the virtualization software will be able to benefit from more efficient compression of video files and smoother playback. You can learn more about Apple's new HEVC video codec here.
Elsewhere, there are a host of stability and performance fixes, as listed in Parallels' knowledge database update summary. They include the following:
Parallels Desktop 13 for Mac costs $79.99 for a new license. Existing users of Parallels Desktop for Home and Student can upgrade to V13 for $49.99, with a time-limited offer enabling users of the Desktop Pro Edition to upgrade for the same price (usually $99.99). For more pricing details, see the Parallels website.
- Enables the user to create a new Boot Camp® virtual machine on a Mac® with macOS® High Sierra. Enables the user to install a High Sierra virtual machine from the Recovery partition on their High Sierra Mac.
- Resolves an issue with some Windows shortcuts not working (for example, "Control+Shift+"+"/"-" in Microsoft Excel).
- Resolves an issue with installing Parallels Tools on Windows XP (Note: Parallels Tools are used for Windows and macOS integration. Do not confuse them with Parallels® Toolbox.)
- Resolves an issue with Windows not starting when opening a file associated with a Windows application on macOS.
- Resolves an issue with crashes of BIMcollab ZOOM and TopSolid CAD.
- Resolves an issue with Zoom In and Zoom Out in APEX 3.
- Resolves an issue with “Sending as Attachment” not working for Windows files and Mac email client after suspending and resuming a Windows virtual machine.
- Resolves an issue with OneDrive for Business not shared with macOS, even if that option is enabled.
- Resolves an issue with Microsoft Windows Start menu not appearing when clicking the Windows icon if Dock auto-hide is enabled.
- Resolves an issue with copying Windows files to Mac.
- Resolves an issue with TeamViewer camera not working.
- Resolves an issue with maximizing Windows applications in Coherence mode.
- Resolves an issue with installing a macOS older than Mac OS X® Mavericks 10.9 in the virtual machine from the installation image.
- Resolves an issue with macOS not going to sleep when there is a virtual machine in Coherence mode.
Related Roundup: macOS High Sierra
Tags: Microsoft, Windows 10, Parallels 13