Uber Removing Apple-Granted API That Could Have Let it Record a User’s iPhone Screen
When the Apple Watch was first released, Apple gave Uber what's known as an "entitlement" to run a special API to improve performance of the Uber app on the wrist worn device.
That entitlement made headlines today when security researchers told Gizmodo that Uber could have used it to record a user's iPhone screen even with the Uber app just running in the background.
In a statement, Uber said the entitlement was used for an old version of the Apple Watch app and was provided to Uber because the original Apple Watch couldn't render maps.
According to security researcher Will Strafach, who first brought attention to the issue, Apple does not often give out entitlements. Strafach said he could find no other apps on the App Store that have the permissions that the Uber app has.
Strafach says there is no evidence that Uber ever misused the entitlement, but it could have been utilized to monitor activity on an iPhone, recording passwords and other personal information. "Essentially it gives you full control over the framebuffer, which contains the colors of each pixel of your screen. So they can potentially draw or record the screen," another security researcher, Luca Todesco, told Gizmodo.
Uber says the app is no longer connected to anything in the company's current codebase, but users will likely be wary anyway as there have been other privacy concerns with the Uber app. There was a feature that allowed riders to be tracked for up to five minutes after a trip, and Apple CEO Tim Cook even went so far as to threaten to remove the app from the App Store after it was found to be secretly recording the UDID of iPhones to identify them even after the Uber app had been deleted.
"It was used for an old version of the Apple Watch app, specifically to run the heavy lifting of rendering maps on your phone & then send the rendering to the Watch app," an Uber spokesperson told Gizmodo, saying that early Apple Watches couldn't handle this process alone. "This dependency was removed with previous improvements to Apple's OS & our app. Therefore, we're removing this API from our iOS codebase."The entitlement is no longer necessary and Uber is planning to remove it from the iOS codebase, according to both the statement given to Gizmodo and a tweet from Uber head of security and privacy communications Melanie Ensign.
API was used to render Uber maps on iphone & send to Apple Watch before Watch apps could handle it. It's not in use & being removed. Thx!— Melanie Ensign (@iMeluny) October 5, 2017
49 minutes ago at 02:00 pm
Put down the pitchforks. This is an Apple-granted entitlement.
44 minutes ago at 02:05 pm
Put down the pitchforks. This is an Apple-granted entitlement.
Well I think the pitchforks need to stay raised -- just pointed at Apple. One of the features Apple uses to sell it's devices is privacy. So how the h* did it not catch this before it gave it out to Uber -- apparently some time ago. Uber has made it's share of sketchy moves but this one is on Apple. It really needs to explain how this won't happen again.
44 minutes ago at 02:05 pm
Disappointed with Apple. Uber on the other hand has been long replaced with Lyft.
45 minutes ago at 02:04 pm
Apple is the one that gave them this capability. I am more upset with Apple than Uber. Was anyone told Uber was recording all actions on the device thanks to Apple?
Yet folks are upset with Uber??? Seems like Apple is in the wrong here...
Yet folks are upset with Uber??? Seems like Apple is in the wrong here...
46 minutes ago at 02:03 pm
JFC. No one should trust Uber with anything.
25 minutes ago at 02:24 pm
This reflects much more poorly on the ever “security conscious” Apple than it does on Uber.
44 minutes ago at 02:05 pm
If Apple is issuing the "entitlement", why aren't they also vetting its use? It's like a security guard giving a known thief the keys to some of the rooms in the building but not checking what he's been up to.
43 minutes ago at 02:06 pm
Huh !!!!??
Essentially, this backdoor could give any granted party access to anything any user does.
Isn't that exactly the backdoor that Tim assured it doesn't exit in the Nat. Security services discussion ?
Essentially, this backdoor could give any granted party access to anything any user does.
Isn't that exactly the backdoor that Tim assured it doesn't exit in the Nat. Security services discussion ?
55 minutes ago at 01:54 pm
This company is constantly involved in scandal. I don't know why Apple deals with it. They are dishonest, they have no integrity. Ban them.
49 minutes ago at 02:00 pm
first fingering printing now this. Uber's track record is the shadiest.
