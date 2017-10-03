Leaked Images Show Google Pixel 2 XL Smartphone With Minimal Bezels

Tuesday October 3, 2017 3:21 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
A day ahead of Google's October hardware event, serial mobile leaker Evan Blass has shared images of the company's new 6-inch Pixel 2 XL smartphone, revealing a display with thin bezels and rounded corners reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy S8.


Rumors suggest the Pixel 2 XL will feature a QHD+ display with an 18:9 (2:1) aspect ratio, 4GB of RAM, a 12-megapixel rear camera, and front-facing stereo speakers, with a price tag of $849/$949 for either 64GB or 128GB of storage.

Blass also tweeted images of the smaller 5-inch Pixel 2 (below) which, apart from a less impressive 1080p display, is thought to share the same specs as the XL 2. The wallpaper used in both the leaked images shows a vibrant depth-of-field view, suggesting an upcoming "bokeh" camera feature native to the new Google handsets.


According to a source familiar with Google's release plans that spoke to VentureBeat, the new phones will have a pre-order period followed by a staggered rollout, with October 19 for the Pixel 2 and November 15 for the Pixel 2 XL.

MacRumors will have all the details on Google's October 4 event, when the company is expected to unveil a range of products, including new Google Home smart speakers, a new laptop, and perhaps more.

28 comments


SoN1NjA
27 minutes ago at 03:40 am
How y’all gon’ say the Pixel 2 XL is ugly when the iPhone X got this big ass forehead

Smh...

Only reason the iPhone X “isn’t ugly” is because y’all want that OLED iPhone and ain’t nothing you can do about the design
infinitejest
44 minutes ago at 03:23 am
Why is it so ugly?!
ediks
27 minutes ago at 03:39 am
the smaller pixel 2 is ugly as hell
spooky2k
20 minutes ago at 03:47 am
There you go everyone. No notch, black bars on top and bottom, fingerprint reader on the back. This should sell like hot cakes if all the bitching on mac rumours about the iPhone X is anything to go by.
fokmik
32 minutes ago at 03:35 am
now every flagship android, looks the same design,have the same OS, same cpu SD, almost same amount of RAM...wtf
I really now appreciate the iphone x "ears" it looks strange but far different from the others.
roeiz
32 minutes ago at 03:34 am
it's it's... uglier than the notch!
sulpfiction
40 minutes ago at 03:26 am
Thank you Google. Makes my iPhone X purchase that much easier.
sulpfiction
10 minutes ago at 03:57 am

Seems to.me that you are using any excuse to justify your iPhone X purchase. Why though. If you want iPhone Z just buy. I on other hand, probably will go for this.


Not trying to justify anything. I wouldn’t go android no matter what it looked like. But the pixel is straight up ugly. Can’t wait for my X
GrumpyMom
16 minutes ago at 03:50 am
So far the rumors I read say no expandable storage (removable SD card storage is typical for Android), no headphone jack, no hardware optical image stabilization, and there is just the single camera...and look at those prices. And the big bezels on the little version of the phone.

Oh yeah and where is the fingerprint sensor? Also, its rumored there is no wireless charging, but I'll wait for confirmation on that.

And tons of people here are complaining about iPhone 8/8 Plus being 'boring" and threatening to go to Android for the first time ever. Well, that's the Android phone with the much sought after "pure Android experience" that will get promised security updates in a timely manner for 3 years and OS updates for 2 years--from when the device is first made available on the store. If you get your device from a reseller a year after that date, you're running out of time.
Prozak0820
15 minutes ago at 03:52 am

How y’all gon’ say the Pixel 2 XL is ugly when the iPhone X got this big ass forehead

Smh...

Only reason the iPhone X “isn’t ugly” is because y’all want that OLED iPhone and ain’t nothing you can do about the design

Not really. I actually like the notch design. I don’t see any issues with it. But I do think the pixel 2 XL is ugly. It’s design depends on what people like. Someone could like the pixel 2 but some don’t. And a lot of people have said the notch is ugly. So I don’t know where your information is coming from.
