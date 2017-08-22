New Google Chromebook and Google Home 'Mini' Could Debut Alongside Pixel 2 Phones

Tuesday August 22, 2017 2:06 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Google will launch an all-new Pixel-branded Chromebook and a miniaturized version of its Google Home smart speaker alongside new Pixel smartphones at an event this fall, according to a source familiar with the company's plans.

Details are scant on the new Pixel notebook, which will revive the Chromebook line after two years of inactivity, but AndroidPolice suggests it could be the fruition of Google's secretive "Project Bison" first reported last year.


According to rumors, the Bison has a 12.3-inch display, 32 or 128GB of storage, 8 or 16GB of RAM, and a thickness of under 10mm, with the possibility of a "tablet" mode. Originally tipped for a Q3 2017 release and with prices said to start at $799, Bison was said to be considered internally as a serious competitor to Apple's MacBook and Microsoft's Surface Pro, but it's unknown whether the new Pixel Chromebook will actually take this form.

Again, details are few and far between regarding the rumored Google Home "mini" that could debut at the company's fall event, but it's likely to be positioned similarly to Amazon's Echo Dot as a smaller, cheaper version of the $129 flagship model, offering existing Google Home owners a more affordable way of extending smart speaker coverage to additional rooms of the house.

Google's second-generation Pixel smartphones will come in two sizes and both models are expected to feature "squeezable" sides that enable them to perform different functions. The 4.97-inch device will by made by HTC and is said to have a 1080p display and stereo speakers, while the 6-inch XL handset made by LG will feature an AMOLED display with a 2:1 aspect ratio. Both devices are said to have no headphone jack.

There's still no confirmation of the actual date of Google's fall event, but the original Pixel smartphones were unveiled in October of last year, so expect it to be around then.

I can assure you I don't care one tiny bit about whatever junk hardware Google poops out, especially when it's reported on on an apple news website


You don't have to care, but it is relevant in the tech world when it comes to competition directly related to Apple. Not everything revolves around Apple. That's one of the reasons why MacRumors reports news from other competitors, as it shows what events are taking place.

Furthermore, Google makes nice hardware, the Google Pixel and the Google home are both great products. You Don't have to agree that you don't like Google products, but nor do you need to shame them by making false statements either.
Who cares? This isn't mac rumours.

Who cares? YOU care! Yes, YOU! Bravo! YOU clicked. YOU took time out of your day to comment.

Just because we’re fans of Apple it doesn’t mean we have to wear blinders. There are many of us on here who do enjoy reading about what Apple’s biggest competitors are up to and it’s hella convenient reading about all of it on one blog. Sue me.
