Spotify's New 'Your Time Capsule' Playlist Surfaces Songs From Your Teens/Early Twenties

As Apple Music and Spotify continue to battle for subscribers, each service has released new personalized playlists that curate a specific selection of songs for each user. Apple Music's latest addition was its "Chill Mix" this past June, and today Spotify has added onto its roster of personalized playlists with "Your Time Capsule."
As explained by Spotify, Your Time Capsule will gather the 30 "most nostalgic tracks" from your teenage years and early twenties, resulting in a soundtrack that lets you revisit classic songs, albums, and artists from when you were younger. Any Spotify user below the age of 16 will not be able to access the new playlist.
Your Time Capsule follows the launch of Spotify's "Your Summer Rewind" from June, which surfaced all of the songs that you listened to most during prior summers. Spotify said Your Time Capsule is similar, but is meant "to evoke powerful memories from your youth." The new playlist will be at the top of Home or in the Decades section of the Spotify app's Browse tab on iOS and Android smartphones.
Visit Spotify's website to start generating your own version of the new playlist. Your Time Capsule is launching worldwide today for all appropriately aged Spotify users.
