Metal 2, new Apple File System, HEVC video, VR support, and Safari and Siri updates.
Hands-On With Apple's New iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
It's officially iPhone launch day, and MacRumors videographer Matt stopped by the Palo Alto Apple Store this morning to pick up some new products to test out. After running into Apple CEO Tim Cook and COO Jeff Williams, who were also hanging around the store, Matt walked away with a Space Gray iPhone 8 and a Gold iPhone 8 Plus.
Matt went hands-on with both products to give MacRumors readers still on the fence about purchasing a chance to see them up close.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.
Apple's Gold iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are using a new shade of the color that's almost a meld of last year's Gold and Rose Gold shades. It's a rosier color with more red in it than past iPhone models, and it looks great paired with the glass body. The Space Gray is a darker shade that's almost similar to the Matte Black of the iPhone 7, and it too looks great with that shiny glass finish.
Because of the glass body, the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus are heavier than past iPhones, but at the same time, easier to hold, both due to small thickness increases and the grip of the glass itself.
With the new speaker enhancements, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are loud, and the True Tone display looks different, but it's not a major change over previous-generation devices.
Apple's iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are available for purchase starting today online and in Apple retail stores around the world. The iPhone 8 starts at $699, while the iPhone 8 Plus starts at $799.
Matt went hands-on with both products to give MacRumors readers still on the fence about purchasing a chance to see them up close.
Apple's Gold iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are using a new shade of the color that's almost a meld of last year's Gold and Rose Gold shades. It's a rosier color with more red in it than past iPhone models, and it looks great paired with the glass body. The Space Gray is a darker shade that's almost similar to the Matte Black of the iPhone 7, and it too looks great with that shiny glass finish.
Because of the glass body, the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus are heavier than past iPhones, but at the same time, easier to hold, both due to small thickness increases and the grip of the glass itself.
With the new speaker enhancements, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are loud, and the True Tone display looks different, but it's not a major change over previous-generation devices.
Apple's iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are available for purchase starting today online and in Apple retail stores around the world. The iPhone 8 starts at $699, while the iPhone 8 Plus starts at $799.
Related Roundup: iPhone 8
Buyer's Guide: iPhone (Buy Now)
Buyer's Guide: iPhone (Buy Now)
Top Rated Comments(View all)
32 minutes ago at 05:06 pm
Goddamn the X is going to be impossible to find.
No one I know preordered the 8.
No one I know preordered the 8.
22 minutes ago at 05:16 pm
I received my 8 plus this morning, and have been enjoying my new toy all day. To each their own!
21 minutes ago at 05:17 pm
I recently watched the conference thinking can they possibly be rehashing the IPhone 6 again and possibly getting excited about this old naff design at all? I was just waiting for the IPhone X.
The 8 is a total waste of space and shouldn’t even exist.
The 8 is a total waste of space and shouldn’t even exist.
26 minutes ago at 05:12 pm
A beautiful phone. Sadly the X is even more so.
33 minutes ago at 05:06 pm
This guy's blogger voice is devastating
37 minutes ago at 05:02 pm
And for the rest of us, X marks the spot.
34 minutes ago at 05:04 pm
Love my 8 Plus. Really looking forward to 11.1 though.
31 minutes ago at 05:07 pm
Nice. This will be old in a few weeks
[ Read All Comments ]