Metal 2, new Apple File System, HEVC video, VR support, and Safari and Siri updates.
Apple CEO Tim Cook 'Thrilled' With Launch Day Response to iPhone 8
Cook had a few minutes to speak with CNBC, and he said that he's "thrilled" with what he's seeing on launch day. Some stores have sold out of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus he says, and many locations are out of the LTE Apple Watch Series 3 models.
"Here's what we're seeing right now. The watch with LTE -- the Series 3 Watch -- we are sold out in so many places around the world. And we're working really hard to meet demand. We've sold out of iPhone 8 and 8 Plus in some stores, but we've got good supply there. You can see what's going on here this morning -- I couldn't be happier."Cook spent time mingling with friends and joining in on the staff tradition of cheering and waving to customers purchasing a new iPhone. "We really like what we're seeing," Cook said.
Cook also commented on the LTE issues plaguing the new Apple Watch, which have caused some major publications not to recommend the device for purchase.
"The issue is very minor, it will be fixed in a software update," Cook told CNBC. "It has to do with the handoff between Wi-Fi and cellular, and we'll fix that. It only happens in a rare number of cases. I've been using it for quite a while and it works great. So we're very happy about it."The bug surfaced when reviewers got their hands on the Apple Watch Series 3 and noticed that it often wouldn't connect to LTE. It turns out, the watch is mistakenly joining unauthenticated Wi-Fi networks with interstitial agreement pages that can't be bypassed. Apple has said the bug will be fixed in an update, but has not given a timeline for the fix.
Despite Cook's positivity, some reports from around the world have suggested demand for the iPhone 8 is low. Reuters reported a "bleak turnout" in Australia and later said there was a "muted launch" in Asia.
The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are in stock and available for launch day purchase in many stores around the world.
But in all honesty, the 8 doesn’t need to be a sales juggernaut, and it IS a good phone in its own right.
No doubt he's thrilled selling people the same four year old design. Imagine if Apple sold cars without updating the design for half a decade.UPS just brought my 8+ Psyched!
/s
$15 more? Granted, I'm not a heavy phone user but the processor in the 6s is fine for all that I do with it. I definitely don't see an additional $15/month in value of an 8 over a 6s, let alone a 7.True Tone, for the win! LOL
We know; you posted the same thing earlier. :)
It probably wouldn’t be worth it for most people but I’m not most people lol. I was initially going to get the X but after thinking about it I don’t feel it’s worth all the hype or wait. Next year I’ll pick one up when nobody cares about them.
It's very brave of you to say something so complimentary about the new iPhone 8 Plus here on the Android Cheerleaders Forum. Congratulations on your new purchase. Now please leave so we can all go back to mocking and hating on Apple. ;)
Seriously though, congratulations. The new phones are gorgeous and I hope yours serves you well.
Thanks! Yeah I’ve noticed a lot of hate here recently regarding Apple products and I don’t get it. I have what is probably the most hated MacBook Pro ever released which has been flawless and I have really enjoyed my equally hated iPhone 8 so far.
