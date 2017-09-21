New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Suggests Apple TV 4K Will Gain Dolby Atmos Support in Future tvOS Update

Thursday September 21, 2017 4:51 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple TV 4K reviews are out, and one interesting tidbit is that the streaming media player could gain support for Dolby Atmos surround sound technology in the future by way of a tvOS software update.


"Apple told me that the lack of Atmos isn't a hardware limitation, and that support is on the roadmap," wrote The Verge's Nilay Patel.

Dolby Atmos was developed to give sound from movies and TV shows a more three-dimensional effect. Rather than being constrained to channels, sounds can be precisely placed and moved in three-dimensional space.

Patel explains:
Atmos and its competitor DTS:X are the next generation of surround sound formats, which the industry calls "object-based surround." Unlike traditional surround, which sends specific tracks of audio to specific speakers, Atmos allows audio engineers to place sound "objects" in 3D space, and your receiver or soundbar figures out how to recreate it.
Both the Xbox One S and Roku feature Dolby Atmos sound, while Netflix has been rolling out support since July. Several theaters also play movies with Dolby Atmos sound, and many older titles have been remastered.

Avatar
Return Zero
43 minutes ago at 04:57 am
Great news. I was hoping this would be possible. This is a beast of a streaming device, can't wait to get mine tomorrow!!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
nwcs
41 minutes ago at 04:58 am
Now they just need a configurable option to the TV app that lets it auto play the next episode after completing the last one. This was a useful feature they took away in 10.2 of tvOS. Yes, I sent feedback to the feedback page. I get why some people didn’t like that feature but anyone with kids understands how essential it is for road trips, etc. It’s such an easy option to make configurable and make everyone happy.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Santabean2000
16 minutes ago at 05:23 am

Now they just need a configurable option to the TV app that lets it auto play the next episode after completing the last one. This was a useful feature they took away in 10.2 of tvOS. Yes, I sent feedback to the feedback page. I get why some people didn’t like that feature but anyone with kids understands how essential it is for road trips, etc. It’s such an easy option to make configurable and make everyone happy.

Can't disagree more. Road trips should have music and never any screens.

And yes, I do have kids ‍‍‍
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
M.PaulCezanne
12 minutes ago at 05:28 am
This is important. Whether or not you use these formats, Apple has to at least try to quit lagging behind. I think that may be the biggest complaint I hear from long time devotees.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Chung123
31 minutes ago at 05:08 am
Not totally familiar with Dolby Atmos... but if there is also a headphone implementation like Dolby Headphone (virtual surround over headphones) then that's good news for apartment dwellers in NYC as one can't set up a home theater easily.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
moooooooo
45 minutes ago at 04:54 am
if the Apple TV looked like that turquoise circular picture of Dolby Atmos it'd sell very very well :)
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Menel
46 minutes ago at 04:53 am
Why is Apple always so late to the game on visual and sound quality? Why is experience quality second rate to them? It's weird.

How long has Google ShieldTV, Roku, and a myriad of smartTV's had 4K, HDR, and bitsream for Atmos/DTS. Since before AppleTV4...
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Santabean2000
45 minutes ago at 04:55 am
I listened to a setup with this running (not TV, obviously) and the result was impressive.

Bring it Apple. Bring it all!
Rating: 1 Votes

