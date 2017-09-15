Forgot to Pre-Order Your iPhone 8 or 8 Plus? Apple Store Pickup Remains an Option for Launch Day

Friday September 15, 2017 12:48 PM PDT by Joe Rossignol
iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus pre-orders began at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time or 3:01 a.m. Eastern Time today, and hours later, shipping estimates for select models have slipped to late September or early October for some models.


Fortunately, if you weren't willing to wake up at those hours or haven't yet pre-ordered for another reason, there's still a chance to get an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus in your hands when they launch next Friday.

In the United States and other countries where Apple retail stores operate, such as Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom, many iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus models remain available for in-store pickup on September 22.

Even if a particular iPhone model isn't estimated to be delivered on launch day, it appears some units will still be reserved for in-store pickup.


An iPhone 8 Plus in Space Gray with 64GB of storage on T-Mobile, for example, is currently estimated to ship in 3-4 weeks on Apple's online store. Yet, the device is available for pickup on September 22 at multiple Apple retail stores.

Once you proceed to the checkout and click the blue "check out" button, select "pick up" and change the store location if necessary. Then click "continue" and select a 30-minute check-in window for your pickup.


If you will be picking up the iPhone personally, enter your phone number. If someone else will be arranging the pickup, enter his or her contact information. The person making the pickup must be carrying a valid photo ID.

Then, proceed with the checkout process as usual. Once payment has been made, wait until you receive a pickup notification email or text message by September 22 before picking up the iPhone. If you don't receive one, call the store.

Since the iPhone is paid for ahead of time, the store should presumably hold the device in its back room until you arrive.

Of course, another option is to simply wait until next Friday and walk into an Apple store, preferably right when they open. You may have to wait in line, but the queues have typically been shorter in recent years.

You can use the pickup tool on Apple's website on launch day to check if stores in your local area have stock, or call the store directly.

All in all, there are more than a few days to ensure you get your new iPhone on launch day, even if you missed the pre-order boat. In fact, select color, storage, and carrier combinations are still available for delivery by September 22.

If you would rather wait for the iPhone X, pre-orders of that device start October 27.

Related Roundup: iPhone 8
Tag: Personal Pickup
27 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
nitramluap
1 hour ago at 01:05 pm
I hope sales hurt enough for apple to pull their heads out of their arse and streamline their lineup. It's like 1997 all over again.
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
nitramluap
1 hour ago at 01:04 pm
Nope...

Sticking with current hardware for yet another year - maybe two - now. Really underwhelming and a stupid amount of product fragmentation, with lame design choices (red crown as one example, iPhone X notch as another).

Now if they'd come out with some great new Airport hardware with mesh networking, AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth 5 to expand HomeKit devices' range I'd buy three of them in a heartbeat. But no, they're ditching their 'ecosystem hardware' and focusing on this crap.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
ILuvEggplant
1 hour ago at 12:54 pm
it's not that people forgot. They just don't care.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
justperry
1 hour ago at 12:57 pm

That's more than month away!!. Not Good :(


Who cares, it's too expensive for most, especially for people in Europe, Australia and other places.

I for one won't buy one, prices go up every year now, insane.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
GabrielMoro
1 hour ago at 01:00 pm
Two premium-priced phones without the same tech as THE premium phone. Apple should've made two X's sizes and nothing more. Those devices are rather unnecessary...
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Scottsoapbox
57 minutes ago at 01:19 pm
"Slipped to late September" from September 22?

Seriously reaching for some drama. :rolleyes:
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
vipergts2207
1 hour ago at 01:04 pm

The iPhone 8 will be remembered as the most ignored in history. Embarrassing.

That honor will probably go to the 5c.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
justperry
51 minutes ago at 01:25 pm

I hope sales hurt enough for apple to pull their heads out of their arse and streamline their lineup. It's like 1997 all over again.



Except Apple is the richest company in the world now and makes 10s of billions a year.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Mactendo
25 minutes ago at 01:51 pm
Headlines in 2019:
Forgot to Pre-Order Your iPhone 8 or 8 Plus in 2017? Apple Store Pickup Remains an Option for Launch Day!

Just kidding :D
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Sunny1990
1 hour ago at 12:51 pm

If you would rather wait for the iPhone X, pre-orders of that device start October 27.

That's more than month away!!. Not Good :(
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]