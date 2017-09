iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Now Available for Pre-Order

Apple is now accepting pre-orders for the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus through its online storefront and the Apple Store app.Pre-orders are available in all first wave launch countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, UAE, the UK, the US and US Virgin Islands.All of the major U.S. carriers, Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile, are accepting pre-orders for the new devices. Major online retailers including Best Buy and Target are also accepting pre-orders starting today.It's not clear if supplies of the two new devices will be constrained, so it's best to place orders as early as possible for launch day delivery. There were some rumors suggesting there could be supply issues, and those issues almost always impact Plus models.Apple's iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus feature the same general design as the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, but use a True Tone display and new glass bodies to enable a Qi-compatible inductive wireless charging feature. Inside, there are upgraded internals with a new A11 Bionic chip, and improved rear cameras with a new Portrait Lighting feature in the 8 Plus.Pricing on the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus begins at $699 and $799, respectively. Pricing for iPhone Upgrade Program customers starts at $34.50 for iPhone 8 and $39.50, and Apple today began offering pre-approvals for iPhone Upgrade Program users who want a streamlined ordering experience.Apple is only offering the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus in 64 and 256GB with three colors available: Silver, Gold, and Space Gray.The earliest pre-orders will be delivered to customers starting on September 22, the official launch date of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.