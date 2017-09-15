Improved Siri, Files app, major iPad upgrades, and more.
iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Now Available for Pre-Order
Pre-orders are available in all first wave launch countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, UAE, the UK, the US and US Virgin Islands.
All of the major U.S. carriers, Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile, are accepting pre-orders for the new devices. Major online retailers including Best Buy and Target are also accepting pre-orders starting today.
It's not clear if supplies of the two new devices will be constrained, so it's best to place orders as early as possible for launch day delivery. There were some rumors suggesting there could be supply issues, and those issues almost always impact Plus models.
Apple's iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus feature the same general design as the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, but use a True Tone display and new glass bodies to enable a Qi-compatible inductive wireless charging feature. Inside, there are upgraded internals with a new A11 Bionic chip, and improved rear cameras with a new Portrait Lighting feature in the 8 Plus.
Pricing on the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus begins at $699 and $799, respectively. Pricing for iPhone Upgrade Program customers starts at $34.50 for iPhone 8 and $39.50, and Apple today began offering pre-approvals for iPhone Upgrade Program users who want a streamlined ordering experience.
Apple is only offering the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus in 64 and 256GB with three colors available: Silver, Gold, and Space Gray.
The earliest pre-orders will be delivered to customers starting on September 22, the official launch date of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Feels weird that an iPhone preorder is going on and I'm not buying anything lol
Ha, same. Just here for the festivities.
(Glares at iP7+)
To those getting 8 Plus over X, could you help a brother out on your thoughts to skip the X? It would really help me with my decision!
Also congrats on your purchase!
Cheers!
EDIT: Got 1 via the app. Gl all see you for the X.
The X is smaller...
As for the person earlier saying Touch ID is easier to unlock your phone while driving, I can only hope you don’t end killing anyone you psycho.
Jokes on them--- iOS 11 locks phone while driving.
[ Read All Comments ]