iPhone 8 and Apple Watch Series 3 Pre-Order Shipping Estimates Begin Slipping
Pre-order supplies of the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are beginning to dwindle, with several new iPhone models now displaying shipping estimates beyond the September 22 launch date.
Space Gray T-Mobile and SIM free models in some capacities, for example, will not ship out for one to two weeks, and those shipping estimates could fall as people continue placing orders. T-Mobile stock in general seems to be selling out faster.
Apple Watch Series 3 supplies appear to have been limited, with some models, like the 38 and 42mm stainless steel watches listing shipping estimates of two to three weeks. Several Sport models have sold out, with the 42mm Space Gray Aluminum with Dark Olive Sport Sport Loop, 42mm Gold Aluminum with Pink Sand Sport, and 38mm Silver Aluminum with Seashell Sport Loop all listing shipping dates a few weeks out.
Apple started accepting pre-orders at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, September 15, and shipping estimates for the above mentioned products began slipping within about 20 minutes. Additional products could begin selling out soon, so it's best to place orders right away.
While pre-order supplies of some iPhone 8/8 Plus and Apple Watch Series 3 models are beginning to sell out, it may still be possible to get one of the new iPhones on launch day by visiting an Apple retail location on Friday, September 22. In fact, for some products with higher shipping estimates, in-store pickup is still available for launch day, but that could change quickly.
The iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus come in 64 and 256GB configurations with three color options: Gold, Silver, and Space Gray. In the United States, iPhone 8 pricing starts at $699, while iPhone 8 Plus pricing starts at $799. Apple Watch Series 3 pricing starts at $329 for non-LTE models and $399 for LTE models.
17 minutes ago at 12:52 am
Just checked Verizon and the only one that's somewhat slipping is the SG 256gb 8+. Usually by this time, the iPhone is backordered atleast by 3-4 weeks
13 minutes ago at 12:55 am
The pre-order for the X model will be EPIC. Dont expect to puts your hands on one of these before 2018.
Here is some things to consider for those who want to pre-order the iPhone X rather quickly:
Make sure your shipping/billing account information and credit card is up-to-date. Preselect the model that you want and have it ready to go in order to check out rather quickly. And somebody can use Apple Pay as well to accelerate the process.
21 minutes ago at 12:47 am
Will be Getting iPhone X. Sad!! we are still more than one month away from pre-order.
13 minutes ago at 12:55 am
Apple supply chain is stong, good job! They have been getting better at order fulfillment each year, I expect iPhone X to be easy to preorder as well. Demand is huge, but Apple has gauged it appropriately.
