iPhone 7s Plus Bare Logic Board Surfaces With A11 Chip and Intel Modem Markings

Alleged logic board likely for iPhone 7s Plus via Benjamin Geskin

Alleged photos of Apple's A11 chip via GeekBar

Alleged iPhone 7s display assembly via Slashleaks

Benjamin Geskin‏ today shared a photo of what appears to be four bare logic boards that are likely for the so-called iPhone 7s Plus.We know the logic board is likely for the iPhone 7s Plus because the placement of the screw holes is consistent with the iPhone 7 Plus logic board , while the top narrow portion is wider than the iPhone 7 logic board The so-called iPhone 8, meanwhile, is expected to have a stacked logic board design with a L-shaped two-cell battery pack, which effectively rules out this logic board being for the widely rumored OLED display model.The logic board isn't populated with components, but there are pads etched on it that suggest the iPhone 7s Plus will be powered by an Apple A11 chip, while at least one model appears to have an Intel modem.We know this because blurry images of the alleged A11 chip were shared by Chinese social media account GeekBar last week, and the rear design of the chip is consistent with the pad on the bare logic board.Apple's A11 chip reportedly uses a new 10-nanometer FinFET manufacturing process introduced by supplier TSMC, and it will undoubtedly be faster than the A10 Fusion chip in the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.As for the modem being supplied by Intel or Qualcomm, the modem pad pattern is virtually identical to the one on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus logic board, and those smartphones are equipped with Intel's XMM7360 chip.While not pictured, Apple will likely continue to dual source modems from Qualcomm for its upcoming iPhone lineup. Qualcomm's legal dispute with Apple , however, could push more orders in Intel's direction.The logic board is etched with a "3217" timestamp, corresponding with the 32nd week of 2017, suggesting it was manufactured in early August.The rest of the logic board is largely the same as the bare iPhone 7 logic board that surfaced last August — and proved to be real.In related news, photos of what could be the iPhone 7s's display assembly have surfaced on Chinese social platform Weibo. If real, the part reveals no surprises for the iPhone 7s, which is expected to look similar to the iPhone 7.Apple is expected to announce its new iPhone lineup at a September event, potentially alongside a new 4K Apple TV and Apple Watch Series 3.