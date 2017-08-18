Blurry Images Allegedly Depict A11 Processor Set to Power 'iPhone 8'

Friday August 18, 2017 5:12 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Images purporting to show the A11 series chip that will power the upcoming "iPhone 8" emerged online today, suggesting that Apple's processor is already making its way through iPhone assembly plants.

All iPhone models coming in the fall are expected to use the A11 chip, including the iterative "S" cycle upgrades to Apple's existing 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch iPhones. The processor relies on a new 10-nanometer FinFET manufacturing process introduced by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the sole supplier of the new chip.

Images via Slashleaks

TSMC was said to have reached the exclusive deal with Apple last year thanks to its advanced device packaging techniques, capable of higher-width memory buses and lower-power operation.

As such, the A11 processor will be faster and likely more power efficient than the current A10 found in the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, translating to speedier overall performance and better battery life for the upcoming devices.

Apple has a major redesign in store for the iPhone 8, which will feature a glass body and edge-to-edge OLED display that does away with the Home button, and a new facial recognition system that may well replace its Touch ID fingerprint authentication.

Avatar
Sunny1990
34 minutes ago at 05:28 am
This chip is going to be a powerhouse, Can't wait to see A11 running into the heart of iPhone 8.

Beautiful render of iPhone 8 in blush Gold :-


Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
chriscrk
37 minutes ago at 05:25 am
The new A11 will make the new iPhone faster and less power hungry?

And it's already being produced a few weeks ahead of launch?

Interesting. Would have never expected this.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Aluminum213
40 minutes ago at 05:23 am
Image isn't blurry enough
Rating: 1 Votes
