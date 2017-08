Unearthed TV News Clip Recounts One of Apple's Biggest Leaks of the Late 80s

If MacRumors gave out an award for Most Revealing Apple Leak of the Year, there's a good chance the plaudits for 2017 would go to Apple's unintentional public release of HomePod firmware . Apple's beta code turned out to include a trove of intriguing references to upcoming products yet to be announced, including the Apple Watch Series 3 , the so-called "iPhone 8" , and a fifth-generation Apple TV Still, that pales in comparison to at least one Apple leak of yore that has just been unearthed by Fast Company , proving that Cupertino was unable to keep its secrets behind lock and key long before the era of social media and 24-hour online news coverage.The video below is a local news item from San Francisco's KGO, broadcast back in February 1988, which features an interview with late tech-media pioneer and Macintosh Today magazine founder David Bunnell.In the short clip, Bunnell tells news anchors how his publication managed to get hold of a 160-page internal Apple document laying out detailed plans for the Macintosh Portable , the company's first mobile computer, a full six months before its official unveiling later that year.During the exchange, news anchor Pete Wilson asks Bunnell if the whole leak could be a secret ploy by Apple – perhaps in collusion with the magazine – to drum up interest in the computer ahead of its release. Bunnell refutes the suggestion, claiming that Apple doesn't like to pre-announce products and prefers to control the information that comes out of the company.Whatever the truth on this occasion, as Fast Company notes, even a massive leak such as Bunnell's scoop couldn't save the Macintosh Portable, which turned out to be a flop for Apple, before being superseded by the vastly superior PowerBook in 1991.