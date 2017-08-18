New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button expected.
Hollywood Pushing for iTunes to Sell Major Films Just Weeks After They Debut in Theaters
Despite the objections of some cinema chains, the largest Hollywood studios are considering pushing ahead with a plan to offer digital rentals of films just weeks after they appear in theaters, according to Bloomberg.
The report, citing people familiar with the matter, claims Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. remain in talks with potential distributors such as Apple and Comcast on ways to push ahead with the project even without theater chains.
A deal with Apple, which reportedly could happen as soon as early next year, means iTunes could supposedly offer major films as early as 17 days after their theatrical debut for about $50, or four to six weeks from release for $30.
That timeframe would be significantly shorter than the current average of three months between a major film's theatrical release and availability in DVD and digital formats, but it would also cost viewers more than an $8 or $9 movie ticket.
The revenue from the premium video on demand, or PVOD, product would help offset a continuing decline in DVD sales, which were down 10 percent in the first half of 2017, according to research firm The Digital Entertainment Group.
Disney, which plans to remove its movies from Netflix and launch its own streaming service by 2019, reportedly isn't interested in the PVOD talks.
Bloomberg first reported on the discussions in December, when it claimed 21st Century Fox, Universal Pictures, and Warner Bros. were all seeking deals with Apple to create a $25 to $50 premium movie download product.
12 minutes ago at 05:50 am
Not for $50, but I'm kind of over the theatre experience, which is sad. Even with all the improvements made like reclining chairs, screen/sound, etc. I'm just not into it. Last time I went everyone was reclined practically flat including some strange guy right next to me. I thought he should've at least bought me a drink first..
16 minutes ago at 05:46 am
$50? Nah, I'll wait.
6 minutes ago at 05:55 am
If this really takes off I can see my local cinema doubling the current ticket price as the fall off in revenue from week 3 will "force" their hand.
Also $50! Not a chance.
5 minutes ago at 05:56 am
I guess I'm a stupid European, but are talking about a monthly fee like Netflix?
I read it like $50 per movie, but that can't possible be true?
8 minutes ago at 05:54 am
Well, if you watch the money with 10 or more of your friends (or your whole neiborhood), than it seems okay. ;)
50 $ is out of this earth.
11 minutes ago at 05:50 am
$50? Nah, I'll wait.I'll pay that on heartbeat - 4K first run movie - its a steal - if I take my wife and 2 kids with concessions in NY - you are looking at $100-$180
17 minutes ago at 05:45 am
I'm happy with the theater to DVD timescales as they are. I just want an all you can eat subscription to the iTunes store for a reasonable price.
All this will do is encourage piracy with super-early WEB-DL's
8 minutes ago at 05:53 am
And I balk at paying $16.50 for e regular ticket. I understand some families or folks might find it economical, but given my lack of enthusiasm for a lot of today's movies I'm good with how things are. As long as I can eventually rent for cheap, that's the way I will continue to roll.
