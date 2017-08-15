Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt Now Remotely Controllable With Wi-Fi Adapter

Schlage today released a new Wi-Fi adapter that enables iOS and Android users to control the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt away from home.
Schlage Sense is a Bluetooth-enabled smart deadbolt compatible with HomeKit, allowing homeowners to control it using Siri voice commands or the Home app on iOS 10 or later. The lock has a touchpad and comes in various finishes.
The adapter plugs into a wall outlet, connects to a home's Wi-Fi network, and allows the lock to be controlled remotely with the Schlage Sense app, which is free to download on the App Store [Direct Link] or Google Play.
With the Wi-Fi adapter, Schlage Sense owners can check on and change the lock's status from anywhere in the Schlage Sense app. The app also provides push notifications when the adapter detects that the lock has been used.
It was already possible to remotely control a Schlage Sense lock with a third-generation Apple TV or newer and, in terms of price, that may remain the less expensive or more worthwhile option for many homeowners.
Schlage's Wi-Fi adapter costs $70, the same price as the third-generation Apple TV at many retailers, in the United States. In fact, many new or used third-generation Apple TVs are considerably cheaper by this point.
At $149, even a fourth-generation Apple TV is worth considering, as it can be configured as a Home Hub to control other HomeKit-enabled smart home accessories. Needless to say, it's also an entire Apple TV.
Schlage said the Wi-Fi adapter is available today at Amazon, HomeDepot.com, Lowes.com, and Build.com. The Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt is sold by Apple, Amazon, and select Lowe's and Home Depot stores for $229.95 or less.
