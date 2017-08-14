New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button expected.
HomePod Supplies Limited at Launch, but Foxconn Coming on Board in 2018 to Increase Production
Inventec Appliances has been a rumored supplier for Apple's HomePod smart speaker since before the device was announced at WWDC in June, and now the manufacturer has indicated that supplies for HomePod might be limited at launch, in line with most Apple product launches (via Nikkei).
The news came from Inventec Appliances president David Ho during a press conference today. Although his comments never specifically mentioned "HomePod," the estimated time frame given for the release of the product -- late in 2017 -- and its description as a high-profile "smart home device," suggest it to be Apple's upcoming speaker. At WWDC, Apple confirmed that the HomePod would launch sometime in December.
Now, Ho has stated that the HomePod's contribution to the company's revenue for this year will be "fairly limited" -- which is expected given the device is launching so late in the year -- with optimistic improvements to profit gained from HomePod sales predicted for early 2018. One analyst speculated that the number of HomePod units shipped in December 2017 will be around 500,000.
Inventec Appliance's total smart home and connected devices shipments are expected to grow to between 70 and 75 million units by the end of 2017, but company officials didn't specifically break down the numbers related to the Apple products it makes.
In addition to HomePod, Inventec Appliances also manufactures Apple's AirPods, which have been particularly difficult for many users to purchase since the wireless earphones launched last December. Earlier in August, the estimated shipping date for AirPods finally lowered to four weeks from six weeks, which had been the shipping estimate for the previous eight months.
The news came from Inventec Appliances president David Ho during a press conference today. Although his comments never specifically mentioned "HomePod," the estimated time frame given for the release of the product -- late in 2017 -- and its description as a high-profile "smart home device," suggest it to be Apple's upcoming speaker. At WWDC, Apple confirmed that the HomePod would launch sometime in December.
Now, Ho has stated that the HomePod's contribution to the company's revenue for this year will be "fairly limited" -- which is expected given the device is launching so late in the year -- with optimistic improvements to profit gained from HomePod sales predicted for early 2018. One analyst speculated that the number of HomePod units shipped in December 2017 will be around 500,000.
“We will finally ship the smart home device this year, but its contribution will be fairly limited and hopefully that will improve next year,” Inventec Appliances President David Ho told analysts and reporters during an earnings conference.In 2018, Apple will look to open up HomePod manufacturing to more than just Inventec Appliances, according to one of Nikkei's sources, who stated that Apple is planning to add Foxconn into the HomePod supply chain next year. This will result in Inventec Appliances and Foxconn receiving a "split" of HomePod orders and boosting production for the smart home speaker, following the limited initial launch.
“Inventec Appliances will likely only ship some 500,000 units of HomePod this year, and the device’s contribution to the group’s revenue will be less than 1%,” said Arthur Liao, an analyst at Taipei-based Fubon Securities.
Inventec Appliance's total smart home and connected devices shipments are expected to grow to between 70 and 75 million units by the end of 2017, but company officials didn't specifically break down the numbers related to the Apple products it makes.
In addition to HomePod, Inventec Appliances also manufactures Apple's AirPods, which have been particularly difficult for many users to purchase since the wireless earphones launched last December. Earlier in August, the estimated shipping date for AirPods finally lowered to four weeks from six weeks, which had been the shipping estimate for the previous eight months.
Related Roundup: HomePod
Tags: Foxconn, nikkei.com
Tags: Foxconn, nikkei.com
Top Rated Comments(View all)
45 minutes ago at 09:46 am
A "news worthy" article would be: Apple Product Launching Without Constrained Supply.
39 minutes ago at 09:52 am
Limited at launch. Where have we heard that before... oh, right, with every Apple product released in the last few years. And the head of the company is supposed to be a supply chain genius.
Sarcasm aside, I really don't get how can they not manage anymore.
Sarcasm aside, I really don't get how can they not manage anymore.
43 minutes ago at 09:48 am
('//www.macrumors.com/2017/08/14/homepod-supplies-limited/')
....and now the manufacturer has indicated that supplies for HomePod might be limited at launch, in line with most Apple product launches (via Nikkei ('https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Companies/Subsidiary-of-Apple-supplier-Inventec-to-ship-voice-assistant-HomePod-in-Q4')).
33 minutes ago at 09:57 am
"Announced in June, available for order in December, shipping in April."
Good grief.
Good grief.
34 minutes ago at 09:57 am
Apple should know that they need more suppliers.
14 minutes ago at 10:16 am
Apples new marketing campaign slogan for newly launched products: "Supplies limited at launch!"
38 minutes ago at 09:53 am
lol I'm stunned! Haven't been this shocked since last week with the announcement of iPhone 8 shortages too.. good grief everyone knows this stuff already. It's like clock work.. new apple product.. sorry it's limited to start with... we'll ramp up and a couple months later boom it's out in the world.. meanwhile.. I predict soon after Homepod is released.. rumors of Homepod 2 will start up.. ohhh stunner there as well!..
But in all seriousness.. homepod looks cool, probably won't get one as I don't really see a point when I already have an appletv hooked up to surround sound.
But in all seriousness.. homepod looks cool, probably won't get one as I don't really see a point when I already have an appletv hooked up to surround sound.
36 minutes ago at 09:55 am
I'm pretty sure "limited supply at launch" is code for "Make you you preorder so we can say we sold out in the first day."
Nothing makes people want something more than being told it's rare and hard to find.
Nothing makes people want something more than being told it's rare and hard to find.
[ Read All Comments ]