IKEA Trådfri Smart Lighting System Now Supports Apple HomeKit

IKEA's Trådfri smart lighting system is now officially compatible with HomeKit, Apple's smart home management platform.
The support was confirmed in IKEA's response to a question posted on its Facebook page this morning, after a customer noticed a change in the technical specifications on the company's Trådfri product page.
According to a thread in the Philips Hue developer support forum, IKEA's smart lighting bulbs are now also compatible with the Philips Hue Bridge, once the products' software has been manually updated.
Existing Trådfri gateway owners need to ensure they have the latest firmware upgrade for their devices to pair them with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Home.
IKEA had promised HomeKit support for its affordable range of home lighting products back in May. The system was originally announced in late March, and includes LED bulbs, illuminated panels, a motion sensor kit, a gateway kit, and dimming lights.
(Thanks, Tom!)
