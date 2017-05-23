IKEA Trådfri Smart Lighting System to Get Apple HomeKit Support

Swedish home store IKEA has announced that its recently announced Trådfri smart lighting system will soon be compatible with HomeKit, Apple's smart home management platform.
The affordable range of home lighting products was originally announced in late March and includes LED bulbs, illuminated panels, a motion sensor kit, a gateway kit, and dimming lights, but no mention was made about whether the collection would be able to integrate with existing smart home solutions like HomeKit.
However, IKEA says HomeKit support is in the works, enabling users to control the devices using the Apple Home app on iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch, or voice using Siri.
We believe that smart home technology should be accessible to everyone. For this reason, we will continue to work with our products to be compatible with other products available on the market.According to iphone-ticker.de, which first spotted the announcement, IKEA plans to retrofit the new functions in the summer, via a software update to the Trådfri Gateway and Trådfri app. In addition to HomeKit, the update will also make IKEA's smart products controllable through Amazon Echo and Google Home.