New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button expected.
New Dummy Video Compares iPhone 7s Plus to iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 Plus
YouTuber Danny Winget today shared a new video that focuses on the iPhone 7s Plus, comparing an iPhone 7s Plus dummy model to an iPhone 8 dummy model and an existing iPhone 7 Plus.
The iPhone 7s Plus features the same silver glass backing that we've seen used in iPhone 8 dummy models, and these colors are in line with information sourced from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who says Apple is planning to release all three devices in just three colors - silver, gold, and black. The device also includes a shiny metal frame connecting the two glass halves.
It's believed that all of the iPhones coming in 2017 use a glass casing to enable an inductive charging feature that will let them charge wirelessly, much like many current Android phones.
Aside from the glass body, the iPhone 7s Plus looks quite similar to the current iPhone 7 Plus, with the same horizontal dual-lens rear camera, ports, buttons, thick front bezels, and Touch ID Home button. Antenna lines are less noticeable, however.
While the iPhone 8 does not have a Home button and is rumored to have a facial recognition authentication instead of Touch ID, the iPhone 7s Plus and the iPhone 7s will retain standard Home buttons and Touch ID functionality.
Size wise, the iPhone 7s Plus is the same size as the iPhone 7 Plus, but it’s much larger than the iPhone 8. The iPhone 8 has a display that’s around the size of the iPhone 7 Plus display, but because it does away with all of the thick bezels, its body is closer in size to the iPhone 7.
All of the dummy models that are circulating are based on factory specifications, CAD drawings, and other leaks, and appear to accurately reflect what we're expecting to see when the three devices launch this fall. Dummy models are never a sure thing, but case makers often use them to design and create cases ahead of a new iPhone's launch, so a good amount of money goes into making sure the design is accurate.
Based on the rumors, part leaks, and design leaks we've seen, these dummy models offer a solid look at what to expect from Apple's 2017 iPhone lineup.
i wouldn't be so sure... apple seems to choose the white front, even when the black one would look alot better. (like the RED iphone....)
Atleast Black notch will blend in with display better, So we don't see that cutout from Display.
Even with white model it will look like this.
Like this :-
The front of the Copper Gold iPhone will likely be black not white
However I think I'm liking all the previewed dummy colors equally at this point. And I like the white and black fascias equally. Yay, that will make preordering easier if I don't have my heart set on any particular look.
I think the touch crawling on the floor should have been edited out of the clip @ 26 to 32 seconds, along the blurred edge of the table that is right up against the left side of the phone.Jeez you have good eyes! My husband is like that. We will be watching action adventure movies with things blowing up left and right and he will go back and freeze the action because he saw a spider crawling on a wall in a couple of frames. :rolleyes:
i wouldn't be so sure... apple seems to choose the white front, even when the black one would look alot better. (like the RED iphone....)
