New Dummy Video Compares iPhone 7s Plus to iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 Plus

With the upcoming OLED "iPhone 8" bringing major design and functionality changes, its two LCD companion devices, the 4.7-inch iPhone 7s and the 5.5-inch iPhone 7s Plus haven't received much attention, despite the fact that these two iPhones are also going to see some design tweaks.YouTuber Danny Winget today shared a new video that focuses on the iPhone 7s Plus, comparing an iPhone 7s Plus dummy model to an iPhone 8 dummy model and an existing iPhone 7 Plus.The iPhone 7s Plus features the same silver glass backing that we've seen used in iPhone 8 dummy models, and these colors are in line with information sourced from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who says Apple is planning to release all three devices in just three colors - silver, gold, and black. The device also includes a shiny metal frame connecting the two glass halves.It's believed that all of the iPhones coming in 2017 use a glass casing to enable an inductive charging feature that will let them charge wirelessly, much like many current Android phones.Aside from the glass body, the iPhone 7s Plus looks quite similar to the current iPhone 7 Plus, with the same horizontal dual-lens rear camera, ports, buttons, thick front bezels, and Touch ID Home button. Antenna lines are less noticeable, however.While the iPhone 8 does not have a Home button and is rumored to have a facial recognition authentication instead of Touch ID, the iPhone 7s Plus and the iPhone 7s will retain standard Home buttons and Touch ID functionality.Size wise, the iPhone 7s Plus is the same size as the iPhone 7 Plus, but it’s much larger than the iPhone 8. The iPhone 8 has a display that’s around the size of the iPhone 7 Plus display, but because it does away with all of the thick bezels, its body is closer in size to the iPhone 7.All of the dummy models that are circulating are based on factory specifications, CAD drawings, and other leaks, and appear to accurately reflect what we're expecting to see when the three devices launch this fall. Dummy models are never a sure thing, but case makers often use them to design and create cases ahead of a new iPhone's launch, so a good amount of money goes into making sure the design is accurate.Based on the rumors, part leaks, and design leaks we've seen, these dummy models offer a solid look at what to expect from Apple's 2017 iPhone lineup.