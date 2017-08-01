Twelve South Releases BookBook Case For Latest MacBook and MacBook Pro Models

Twelve South today announced the release of its BookBook case for all 12-inch MacBook and 2016 and later MacBook Pro models.
BookBook essentially disguises a MacBook or MacBook Pro as a vintage hardback book, while protecting the notebook with reinforced corners and a new, stronger crush-resistant spine. The outside is crafted from premium oil-pull up leather, while the inside is lined with a velvety soft microfiber material.
The new BookBook has a hidden compartment for hiding a few documents below the MacBook. BookBook also has two elastic bands on the inside cover of the case, which can be slipped over the corners of the MacBook's screen. Then, when the BookBook is opened, the MacBook screen will open too.
BookBook, one of the more popular MacBook cases over the past six years, is available now on Twelve South's website. It costs $79.99 for all 12-inch MacBook and 2016 and later MacBook Pro models with free U.S. shipping available. BookBook remains available for other MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models as well.
BookBook essentially disguises a MacBook or MacBook Pro as a vintage hardback book, while protecting the notebook with reinforced corners and a new, stronger crush-resistant spine. The outside is crafted from premium oil-pull up leather, while the inside is lined with a velvety soft microfiber material.
The new BookBook has a hidden compartment for hiding a few documents below the MacBook. BookBook also has two elastic bands on the inside cover of the case, which can be slipped over the corners of the MacBook's screen. Then, when the BookBook is opened, the MacBook screen will open too.
BookBook, one of the more popular MacBook cases over the past six years, is available now on Twelve South's website. It costs $79.99 for all 12-inch MacBook and 2016 and later MacBook Pro models with free U.S. shipping available. BookBook remains available for other MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models as well.
Tags: Twelve South, BookBook