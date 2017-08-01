References to New Skiing Workout for Apple Watch Uncovered in HomePod Firmware

Firmware for Apple's HomePod has already given us glimpses into the unreleased iPhone 8, including a glyph representing the basic front-facing design of the smartphone, as well as code that supports rumors of a "split" status bar.
Apple Watch has yet to be mentioned in the discoveries, but recently developer Jeffrey Grossman shared a few pieces of information on Twitter that are potentially related to Apple's wearable device, which he discovered when looking through the HomePod's IPSW files.
At one point, the firmware includes a few references to a "Skiing Workout" alongside multiple strings that describe items like "Downhill Snow Sports Distance," "Ski Data," and "Workout Activity Type."
Apple has been consistently adding new exercises to the Workout app for Apple Watch over the past few years, including swimming exercises in watchOS 3 (which requires Apple Watch Series 2) and new High Intensity Interval Training exercises in the upcoming watchOS 4.
As such, it's likely that there are various unannounced workouts that will be introduced in future watchOS 4 updates, which now might include sessions for skiers. Coming in the first public release of watchOS 4 are a number of UI improvements for the Workouts app, making it easier to start an exercise and string together different types of exercises.
Upon release, HomePod will run a version of iOS, and the firmware released by Apple that's been dissected by developers this week corresponds to iOS 11.0.2, lending credibility to all of the bits and pieces of information that have thus far been uncovered within the files.
I’m digging through the HomePod IPSW and found something that may interest @parrots pic.twitter.com/Y8xgq1Dn5B— Jeffrey Grossman (@Jeffrey903) August 1, 2017
