References to New Skiing Workout for Apple Watch Uncovered in HomePod Firmware

Tuesday August 1, 2017 5:59 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Firmware for Apple's HomePod has already given us glimpses into the unreleased iPhone 8, including a glyph representing the basic front-facing design of the smartphone, as well as code that supports rumors of a "split" status bar.


Apple Watch has yet to be mentioned in the discoveries, but recently developer Jeffrey Grossman shared a few pieces of information on Twitter that are potentially related to Apple's wearable device, which he discovered when looking through the HomePod's IPSW files.

At one point, the firmware includes a few references to a "Skiing Workout" alongside multiple strings that describe items like "Downhill Snow Sports Distance," "Ski Data," and "Workout Activity Type."


Apple has been consistently adding new exercises to the Workout app for Apple Watch over the past few years, including swimming exercises in watchOS 3 (which requires Apple Watch Series 2) and new High Intensity Interval Training exercises in the upcoming watchOS 4.

As such, it's likely that there are various unannounced workouts that will be introduced in future watchOS 4 updates, which now might include sessions for skiers. Coming in the first public release of watchOS 4 are a number of UI improvements for the Workouts app, making it easier to start an exercise and string together different types of exercises.

Upon release, HomePod will run a version of iOS, and the firmware released by Apple that's been dissected by developers this week corresponds to iOS 11.0.2, lending credibility to all of the bits and pieces of information that have thus far been uncovered within the files.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch Series 2, watchOS 3, watchOS 4
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Neutral)
16 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
JohnApples
1 hour ago at 06:11 am
Jeez, sure is a lot of sneak peak stuff tucked away in this firmware. I wonder if there are any clues to the iPhone 9 in there.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
ck2875
47 minutes ago at 06:29 am






Today I learnt that I don't swim with enough arm bracelets.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
oneMadRssn
39 minutes ago at 06:37 am
Yess! Skiing!!

Not sure how much I would use the AW while skiing, considering it would be tucked under several layers of clothing. But since it's a gimmicky toy of a product anyway, I would track my ski runs as such.
[doublepost=1501594740][/doublepost]

Skiing is tricky. That's a really long duration activity. I would assume that for a skiing workout the watch would make the intervals of measurement less frequent otherwise having it monitor heart rate and other factors that constantly would drain the battery before the workout completed. Especially considering the fact that batteries tend to deplete faster in cold environments.


I've tracked my ski days before. They have an category called "Downhill Skiing" already under "Other." The battery lasts just fine because under a ski jacket, the screen pretty much never comes on.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
gwhizkids
33 minutes ago at 06:44 am

This is pure speculation and me wildly guessing, but my guess is that Apple probably updated the iOS Software Update Server (SUS) Catalog list ('http://mesu.apple.com/assets/com_apple_MobileAsset_SoftwareUpdate/com_apple_MobileAsset_SoftwareUpdate.xml') to indicate that there was an update available for the HomePod, so that the devices being tested by internal Apple employees would see it and update. Eagle-eye developers saw the catalog update publish, and downloaded the firmware from the link in the SUS catalog file. So while it was technically 'publically available' in the sense that people could find it if they knew where to look, it wasn't a SDK or anything that Apple intended to release.

If so, someone who was an Apple Engineer or project lead last week has a lot of time on their hands today to find a new job.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Michaelgtrusa
1 hour ago at 06:12 am
One would never think that this new device would provide so much info on future products.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ck2875
25 minutes ago at 06:51 am

If so, someone who was an Apple Engineer or project lead last week has a lot of time on their hands today to find a new job.


Second Theory: An Apple engineer accidentally left their HomePod sitting on a bar stool ('//www.macrumors.com/2013/06/26/finder-of-leaked-iphone-4-prototype-speaks-out/').
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ILikeAllOS
58 minutes ago at 06:18 am
The HomePod is the gift that keeps on giving.
Hell, maybe I should buy myself one and see if it gives me the winning lottery numbers! :D
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]