New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Latest HomePod Firmware Discovery Shares First UI Sounds of Apple's Smart Speaker

Tuesday August 1, 2017 9:06 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
In the continued release of Apple news originating from developers digging through HomePod firmware, we now have some of the first user interface sounds that HomePod users could be hearing once the smart home speaker launches this December.


Developer Avery Magnotti discovered the sounds within a file named "audioOS" of the HomePod firmware that Apple released this past weekend. In order of appearance in the file, the sounds are called:
alarm1.wav
Lighthouse.wav
SessionInactive-b238.wav
SetupFinal-b238.m4a
SetupStepSource-b238.m4a
SetupStepTarget-b238.m4a
timer1.wav
TwoShot-b238.wav
WOCAudioPasscodeTone.wav

To hear what the files sound like, Magnotti posted a video on his YouTube channel, sharing samples of each file listed. Alarm1 and Timer1 sound like simple tones that HomePod users might be able to choose from when setting up timers in their kitchens. The rest are a bit more unclear, although each Setup file is likely related to the initial pairing process of HomePod and a user's iPhone.


HomePod firmware-related reveals have been steadily rolling out since Saturday, revealing the general design of the iPhone 8, referencing a "split" status bar, including potential new Apple Watch skiing workouts, and more. Magnotti himself revealed yesterday that the HomePod's Siri display measures in at 272 x 340.

The reason that there are so many iPhone and Apple Watch bits of news coming out of the new HomePod firmware is because Apple's smart speaker will run on a modified version of iOS when it launches, and the firmware being investigated by developers relates to iOS 11.0.2. Apple announced the HomePod at WWDC this year, and it will launch this December for $349.

Related Roundup: HomePod
[ 31 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
AngerDanger
1 hour ago at 09:11 am
Judging by the sounds alone, it seems Apple managed to make a cylindrical Wii.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
devsfan1830
38 minutes ago at 09:38 am

Stupid product... can't see the screen unless you are standing over it. What kind of an idiotic design is this?

Can't tell if you are being serious or not. There is no screen to look at. It's a speaker. The top is just fancy indicator light like what Google Home and Amazon Echo. Want to look at something? That is what your Phone/Watch/Tablet is for.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Westside guy
59 minutes ago at 09:17 am

Judging by the sounds alone, it seems Apple managed to make a cylindrical Wii.


Soon to be followed by the HomePod Balance Board and the HomePod Plus controller.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
BornAgainMac
58 minutes ago at 09:17 am
Baby music.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
zen
54 minutes ago at 09:21 am
How are all these developers sharing this info in public? Doesn't it breach their developer account T&C?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Michaelgtrusa
1 hour ago at 09:16 am
They sound nice to me.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
VanillaCracker
1 hour ago at 09:11 am
Sounds a little childish to me
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
chucker23n1
38 minutes ago at 09:37 am

How are all these developers sharing this info in public? Doesn't it breach their developer account T&C?


Apple (accidentally?) posted the firmware publicly ('//www.macrumors.com/2017/07/29/homepod-firmware-details-apple-smart-speaker/'), so the developer agreement is irrelevant.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
blcamp
53 minutes ago at 09:22 am
I have to imagine a few high-ranking folks in Cupertino are super pissed about all this information flowing so freely.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Relentless Power
47 minutes ago at 09:28 am
Call me strange, but it's the little sounds that get you excited for the biggest things yet to come.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]