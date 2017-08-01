New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button expected.
Latest HomePod Firmware Discovery Shares First UI Sounds of Apple's Smart Speaker
Developer Avery Magnotti discovered the sounds within a file named "audioOS" of the HomePod firmware that Apple released this past weekend. In order of appearance in the file, the sounds are called:
alarm1.wav
Lighthouse.wav
SessionInactive-b238.wav
SetupFinal-b238.m4a
SetupStepSource-b238.m4a
SetupStepTarget-b238.m4a
timer1.wav
TwoShot-b238.wav
WOCAudioPasscodeTone.wav
In case anyone was curious, here are the new HomePod UI Sounds https://t.co/RT7H0hpNmp— Avery Magnotti (@citrusui) August 1, 2017
HomePod firmware-related reveals have been steadily rolling out since Saturday, revealing the general design of the iPhone 8, referencing a "split" status bar, including potential new Apple Watch skiing workouts, and more. Magnotti himself revealed yesterday that the HomePod's Siri display measures in at 272 x 340.
The reason that there are so many iPhone and Apple Watch bits of news coming out of the new HomePod firmware is because Apple's smart speaker will run on a modified version of iOS when it launches, and the firmware being investigated by developers relates to iOS 11.0.2. Apple announced the HomePod at WWDC this year, and it will launch this December for $349.
Stupid product... can't see the screen unless you are standing over it. What kind of an idiotic design is this?Can't tell if you are being serious or not. There is no screen to look at. It's a speaker. The top is just fancy indicator light like what Google Home and Amazon Echo. Want to look at something? That is what your Phone/Watch/Tablet is for.
Judging by the sounds alone, it seems Apple managed to make a cylindrical Wii.
Soon to be followed by the HomePod Balance Board and the HomePod Plus controller.
How are all these developers sharing this info in public? Doesn't it breach their developer account T&C?
Apple (accidentally?) posted the firmware publicly ('//www.macrumors.com/2017/07/29/homepod-firmware-details-apple-smart-speaker/'), so the developer agreement is irrelevant.
