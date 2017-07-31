New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

HomePod Features 272 x 340 Display and 1GB RAM

Monday July 31, 2017 10:30 am PDT by Juli Clover
Though Apple's HomePod speaker won't launch until December, Apple on Friday released firmware for the device, allowing developers to glean information both about the speaker itself and the upcoming iPhone 8 by digging into the code.

According to the latest revelation, shared on Twitter by Avery Magnotti, the screen of the HomePod that's used to display a visible multicolor LED waveform when interacting with Siri measures in at 272 x 340.


The display blends in seamlessly with the top of the device and is primarily dedicated to making it clear when Siri is listening to a command, but it also includes virtual buttons for activating Siri and controlling speaker volume. Based on previous leaks, the screen could also display other shapes or symbols, but its full functionality isn't yet known.


Along with the dimensions of the display, the information leaked today suggests the HomePod is equipped with 1GB RAM, equivalent to the amount of RAM in older iOS devices. HomePod also includes an A8 chip, and combined with the RAM, it's more powerful than competing smart speakers, enabling features like spatial awareness, Siri interactivity, and impressive sound.

As we learned over the weekend, HomePod will run a full version of iOS and can be equated to an iPhone without a screen. It will use a shell app called "SoundBoard" to integrate with the hardware built into the device, and it will include Accessibility features like VoiceOver.

HomePod is priced at $349 and will be available for purchase in December.

Related Roundup: HomePod
[ 40 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Relentless Power
1 hour ago at 10:33 am
I honestly can't wait to purchase the HomePod and I think it's going to set the bar. I think this is going to be one the biggest releases for 2017 next to the iPhone.
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
LordQ
1 hour ago at 10:44 am
Looking forward to a HomePod if it does not require Apple Music.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
TreyCox
41 minutes ago at 11:09 am
My money is ready, Apple. My money is ready.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
r03dz
1 hour ago at 10:43 am
Siri support only for Apple Music is still suicidal for a speaker.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Mascots
1 hour ago at 10:40 am
Wasn't so excited for a "Smart Speaker".

But am very excited for a high quality one for audio.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
zahuh
1 hour ago at 10:38 am
I’ll wait for the thinner HomePod 2 with 4gb of ram and a retina display lol
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
BlueCreek
1 hour ago at 10:46 am

Considering that they have already shown us the product where the hell does this display come into play?


the screen of the HomePod that's used to display a visible multicolor LED waveform when interacting with Siri measures in at 272 x 340.


Read the article?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
dannys1
39 minutes ago at 11:11 am
1GB or ram? Pah. It's not professional unless it's got 32gb of ram.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
RadioGaGa1984
51 minutes ago at 10:58 am
You had me at Siri
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Dave245
36 minutes ago at 11:13 am

I honestly can't wait to purchase the HomePod and I think it's going to set the bar. I think this is going to be one the biggest releases for 2017 next to the iPhone.


This, i think the HomePod is going to be a game changer, i'll be ordering one as soon as they go live, i've been thinking about ordering 2 one for the bedroom and one for the office as i think they can communicate with each other.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]