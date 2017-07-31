New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Pulls VPN Apps From China App Store As Russia Signs Law Banning Their Use

Monday July 31, 2017 4:49 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Russia has banned VPNs and other software that enables users to gain anonymous access to websites. The new law was signed by President Vladimir Putin on Monday and will come into effect on November 1st (via TechCrunch).

Leonid Levin, chairman of the Duma's committee on information policy and technology, was quoted by state-run media as saying that the new law is not targeted at "introducing new bans for law-abiding citizens" but aims to prohibit access to illegal content.

However, privacy advocates see the law as another way for the Russian government to restrict access to political content that it disagrees with. In 2015, it became mandatory for all user data from Russian citizens to be stored in Russian-based servers, and last year another law was passed making it necessary for internet service providers to retain traffic data for up to a year.

Recently the government also threatened to block access to the Telegram encrypted messaging platform unless the company that runs the app provides more information about itself.

Elsewhere, virtual private networks took another blow over the weekend, as reports emerged that Apple has removed the majority of VPN apps from the App Store in China, following regulations passed earlier in the year that require such apps to be authorized by the Chinese government.

The action was first revealed by ExpressVPN, a provider based outside of China. The company said in a blog post that "all major VPN apps" including its own had been removed from the App Store.
"We're disappointed in this development, as it represents the most drastic measure the Chinese government has taken to block the use of VPNs to date, and we are troubled to see Apple aiding China's censorship efforts. ExpressVPN strongly condemns these measures, which threaten free speech and civil liberties," ExpressVPN wrote on its blog.
The company shared a note from Apple explaining that its app was removed because "it includes content that is illegal in China". A few hours later, Apple issued a statement to TechCrunch explaining its decision to pull the apps from the App Store:
Earlier this year China’s MIIT announced that all developers offering VPNs must obtain a license from the government. We have been required to remove some VPN apps in China that do not meet the new regulations. These apps remain available in all other markets where they do business.
Earlier this month, China reportedly started blocking some features of the WhatsApp messaging service, as authorities continued to tighten controls over the country's internet.

Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Politics, Religion, Social Issues forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: China, Russia, VPN
[ 11 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
robjulo
26 minutes ago at 05:14 am
Those things are only important to Tim until they affect the bottom line. He's had no problems dealing with dictatorships, countries that trample civil rights and rap stars who have abused women.

“Diversity” and “free expression” are only preached by Apple unless it’s NIMBY and the consumers keep coming, huh, Tim? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
nicho
24 minutes ago at 05:17 am
BREAKING NEWS... two days ago.
[doublepost=1501503615][/doublepost]

Sorry, what is exactly the connection with "restrict access to political content that it disagrees with"? What political content is only available by VPN?


anything the government decides to otherwise block? incendiary videos on facebook or youtube or the like.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
manu chao
17 minutes ago at 05:23 am

Sorry, what is exactly the connection with "restrict access to political content that it disagrees with"? What political content is only available by VPN?

Foreign news sites, foreign NGOs, foreign social media, particularly the ones with content in Chinese or English. In general, anything that is critical of the Chinese government. What do you think the Great Firewall has been blocking all along?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
dmunz
37 minutes ago at 05:04 am

('//www.macrumors.com/2017/07/31/russia-bans-vpns-apple-pulls-apps-china/')



How will this affect VPNs that are brought into China (and Russia) on travel? If I have a banned VPN on my iPad, will it still work if I travel to one of those countries and try to connect? That is where I can see a business getting hung out. If we are protecting IP with a VPN for our travelers and it is now banned and off-line (or worse yet, your device is ceased at the port of entry...)

TIA
DLM

EDIT: Not sure what happened, but it originally looked like I was replying as MacRumors...
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Sasparilla
18 minutes ago at 05:23 am
So the tyrant's and non democratic states are starting to do this. How long till the 5 eye's members will be saying they need this too, "for security"?

Sad, Apple has to go along with this, but it goes to show you can't depend on publicly traded for profit companies to protect you're privacy (although Apple will seemingly do more than any other computer company) - its your government that has to do that - once you loose your government at your back its only a matter of time, as they control the rules of the table the company has to play in.

Sorry, what is exactly the connection with "restrict access to political content that it disagrees with"? What political content is only available by VPN?


From what I understand, virtually any mainstream news site outside the country - you could guess social media would get mixed in there as well.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]