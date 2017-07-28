Apple Music Shares Exclusive Live Performance of Arcade Fire's New Album 'Everything Now'

Last night, Canadian rock band Arcade Fire performed songs from their new album, Everything Now, during a live global broadcast on Apple Music, which was announced last week. Those who missed the Brooklyn-based performance can still check it out today, as Apple has uploaded the exclusive two-hour concert film in full on Apple Music.
Apple has spotlighted Everything Now Live on the Browse tab of Apple Music, and within the featured card there are highlights from the show, songs featured during the concert from new and old albums, playlists, and Beats 1 shows during which the band has performed and discussed Everything Now.
Apple's description of the exclusive performance follows:
.@arcadefire is hitting every album right now in Brooklyn. 🙌#EverythingNowLivehttps://t.co/6svfcKw0bl pic.twitter.com/mHzIELIj1F— Apple Music (@AppleMusic) July 28, 2017
Thank you @arcadefire for an incredible night. 🌐 #EverythingNowLive— Apple Music (@AppleMusic) July 28, 2017
Watch the exclusive performance here: https://t.co/6svfcKw0bl pic.twitter.com/NiqkJLgSDv
Known for larger-than-life anthems that blend folk intimacy with dance-floor electricity, the shape-shifting Montreal collective is one of the decade's most exciting bands. To celebrate the release of their fifth album, Everything Now, they took the stage at Brooklyn's Grand Prospect Hall. See the film exclusively on Apple Music.While Everything Now Live is exclusive to Apple Music, the Everything Now album is available on Spotify as well. Previous music-related films exclusive to Apple Music have included performances by Taylor Swift and a behind-the-album look at Harry Styles' first solo album.
