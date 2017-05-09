Apple Music to Share Exclusive Film About 'Harry Styles' Album Next Week

Apple today announced that it will be releasing the film "Harry Styles: Behind the Album" exclusively on Apple Music on May 15.
The film chronicles the former One Direction singer's so-called "musical journey" while creating his debut solo album, set to be released on Friday.
Apple shared a 30-second preview of the film on its YouTube channel today.
Apple's full description of the video:
The film chronicles the former One Direction singer's so-called "musical journey" while creating his debut solo album, set to be released on Friday.
Apple shared a 30-second preview of the film on its YouTube channel today.
Apple's full description of the video:
Apple Music Presents: Behind the Album, a new film from production company Fulwell 73, chronicles Harry’s musical journey while creating his much anticipated debut solo album. The film features exclusive interviews and behind the scenes footage shot in Jamaica, Los Angeles and London during the making of the album and is complemented by Harry and his band performing songs from it for the first time at the world famous Abbey Road Studios in London.Styles' debut solo single "Sign of the Times," to be included on the album, is already available on Apple Music.
Tag: Apple Music