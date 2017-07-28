New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Apple Listing Select Movies as 4K and HDR in iTunes Purchase History
In a discussion topic on the MacRumors forums, Jackson shared a screenshot of his iTunes purchase history with the 2016 film Passengers listed as "Movie (4K, HDR)" under the Type column. However, he said iTunes only let him download the movie in HD quality, which is either 720p or 1080p depending on the content.
Another reader mentioned that the 2016 film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is also listed as 4K and HDR. MacRumors rented the film to check, and we can confirm the film indeed has "4K, HDR" next to it in our iTunes purchase history. Nevertheless, iTunes lists the movie's video quality as 720p.
Not all movies are listed as "4K, HDR" at this time, and it may be region specific for now. One reader from the United States shared a screenshot of Passengers still being listed as "Film (HD)" in his iTunes purchase history. MacRumors can confirm "4K, HDR" has appeared in both the UK and Canada at least.
iTunes content remains viewable in SD and HD for the time being, but the discovery suggests Apple may be gearing up for what's around the corner — 4K and HDR support for both iTunes content and a new Apple TV.
In February, Bloomberg reported Apple was testing a new, fifth-generation Apple TV capable of streaming 4K video, adding that it may be released as soon as this year. The report also said the new Apple TV, allegedly codenamed "J105" internally, would display more vivid colors, suggesting HDR support.
A month later, developer Firi Games provided MacRumors with evidence of a device identified as "AppleTV6,2" and running "tvOS 11.0" connecting to its arcade game Phoenix HD for Apple TV in its logs. The IP address fell within a range linked to Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California.
The current Apple TV has a model identifier of AppleTV5,3, and Apple TV6,2 does not correspond with any released model.
It's conceivable that Apple could launch 4K content in iTunes alongside a new Apple TV with support for up to 4K video output and HDR, or high dynamic range, which allows for sharper colors and lighting. The current, fourth-generation Apple TV has a maximum 1080p video output, and no support for HDR.
Netflix has embraced 4K, offering its original series in ultra-high-resolution on compatible devices. The high-end iMac models with 4K and 5K Retina displays are currently Apple's only devices that can properly display 4K content. The latest Apple TV lacks the hardware required for 4K and HDR video output.
Top Rated Comments
Will be dead on arrival if they cannot provide us with a subscription model. Purchasing movies individually off iTunes is a real pain in the ass, even more so with Netflix & Co. striving.
I disagree completely. I and others like me still enjoy owning certain movies. A streaming service is not the end all. I'm also not quite clear on how pressing "buy" is such a pain in the ass?
Um no it isn't I have purchased over 300 movies from them. Netflix is not good since they always rotate movies. I like the movies I want. Not what Netflix dictates to me.
Not agreed. I like owning my Movies.
I don't think the ATV4 released Fall of 2015 was capable of running 4K TV, so they were forced to wait for the next ATV upgrade (probably Fall of 2017).
No, they were not forced. It was a choice. They built the :apple:TV4 so that it was still pretty much locked to 1080p MAX while simultaneously rolling out new hardware in other Apple devices that could both shoot and play 4K... and touted that 4K ability in the spin to help sell that other hardware.
apple adopted 4k with the iPhone 6s release, they just chose not to implement 4k on the apple tv
Correct. Certainly Apple is smart enough and resourceful enough to roll out a 4K STB that could play 4K YEARS AGO. Instead, they clung to 1080p until pretty much everyone else had gone 4K. They did the same when :apple:TVs clung to 720p as "HD" when pretty much everyone else had gone 1080p.
For a couple of years now, we've been able to shoot 4K on our Apple devices, edit 4K on our Apple Macs in Apple video software, export 4K video to an Apple Quicktime file (MP4), store those files in Apple iTunes where they will play just fine. The one "just works" link between iTunes and a 4K television is this Apple product clinging to a standard Apple rolled out way back in 2012.
Nevertheless, I'm completely ready to buy several 4K :apple:TVs as soon as they are released. It's frustrating how slow Apple can move on stuff like this but welcomed once that finally show up.
I really hope you don't have to rebuy the movies like on Google Play :-(
When the AppleTV went from supporting only 720p to also supporting 1080p, I was able to re-download all my 720p content at 1080p (where available) without an up-charge, so I am hoping it will be the same for 4K and HDR content currently only available in 1080p.
