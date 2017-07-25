New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Apple Watch Series 3 Expected to Debut in Fall 2017, Boosting Manufacturing Partner Quanta's Revenue
Apple has sourced Quanta Computer as the primary manufacturer of the Apple Watch since the original wearable device began a production ramp-up in late 2014/early 2015 for its official launch in the spring of 2015.
The supplier was again the sole source of Apple Watch manufacturing for the Series 2 models in 2016, and a new article out today by Chinese-language site Economic Daily News has echoed previous reports that stated Apple will yet again keep Quanta as its main Apple Watch supplier for the so-called "Apple Watch Series 3." The move is expected to lead Quanta into a "strong" second half of 2017, further cementing the next-generation Apple Watch's debut this upcoming fall (via DigiTimes).
Additionally, Quanta's income towards the end of the year is poised to rise thanks to the manufacturer's supply of notebooks and servers, but the Apple Watch Series 3 is described as one of the company's biggest assets. Secondary to Quanta, EDN's report today cited market watchers who believe Compal will also be sourced as an Apple Watch supplier this year, but with a focus on older-generation models and not including Series 3.
Besides the expected new-generation bumps to processing speeds and a longer battery life, Apple Watch Series 3 has been rumored to include cellular connectivity so users could make phone calls, send iMessages, and stream Apple Music without needing to be tethered to their iPhone, with the caveat of an added data plan likely. The Series 3 device is also said to not include any major visual overhauls to the Apple Watch design, keeping the same case and band form factor that Apple has used since 2015.
Quanta Computer is expected to enjoy a strong second-half 2017 thanks to rising demand for notebooks, growing server sales and the release of the next-generation Apple Watch, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.While rumors leading into the fall of 2017 have largely focused on the iPhone 8, it is believed that Apple will launch an all-new Apple Watch device this year, perhaps at the same iPhone debut event expected in September. The company used that strategy last fall when it announced and launched the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and Apple Watch Series 2 within the same September timeframe.
Apple is reportedly planning to launch its third-generation Apple Watch in 2017 and the wearable is likely to help Quanta's Apple Watch product line turn profitable. Although Compal Electronics reportedly has joined the supply chain of the Apple Watch, the market watchers believe Apple is likely to let Compal mainly handle older-generation models, the paper added.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
47 minutes ago at 07:47 am
So it's going to be a 12 month cycle? Honestly I think something like the Watch could be updated every 18-24 months.
56 minutes ago at 07:38 am
Apple is now firmly back to iPod-style domination for the wearables market.
No competitor has the money and/or the incentive (as they already lost tons of money on their failed wearables efforts) to research&develop the futuristic tech Apple is expected to deliver in the next years.
This is Apple's game to play, and win, for the foreseeable future.
1 hour ago at 07:31 am
If history is any indication, gen 4 will be the redesign and the one to wait for.
51 minutes ago at 07:43 am
You mean it'll be announced the same time all past models have been?! No way! Next you'll tell me that products will be announced at WWDC and the iPhone in the fall
42 minutes ago at 07:52 am
Needing an always-on screen to consider this upgrade.
14 minutes ago at 08:21 am
Bring on the "I want an iPhone strapped onto my wrist" brigade.
Cellular.... it's not an iPhone
Facetime camera.... it's not an iPhone
Always on screen..... why?
And regarding a redesign not happening due to current band design/mechanism.... there's scope to more than half the thickness before that becomes an issue.... but why make it thinner?
17 minutes ago at 08:18 am
It needs to have a longer battery life and be thinner....two things that Apple tout in every product release but the Apple Watch which needs this.
Baloney. I have a series 0 Watch and the battery lasts thirty six hours easy with moderate use. I put it on its charger at night before retiring. What's the problem with battery life?
15 minutes ago at 08:19 am
Personally, I like a device that lasts more than a day. I just bought a Fitbit Charge 2. I'm on day 5 with 50% battery left.
With all due respect, comparing an Apple Watch to a fitbit is like comparing a pineapple to a giraffe.
19 minutes ago at 08:15 am
My wife and I both bought the stainless series 2. We both love the watch and the fact that it isn't round is part of what sets it off from other watches. I hope they maintain the current design and doubt they will change it much if or when they do because there will be too many people pissed off with bands that don't work with a round watch.
As far as the people who say its too fat, chunky, etc, etc. Every time I read one of those comments it tells me right away that it's from someone who doesn't own an Apple Watch. When it's on your wrist it is less chunky than many modern, conventional watches that are sold today.
I have a 42mm and actually wish they made a third, larger version.
20 minutes ago at 08:14 am
I don't get the cellular connectivity. I am rarely without my phone, but more importantly, let's say that the cost of an additional device on a cell plan, after taxes and fees is around $50 per month. That is $600 a year. Sorry, but that's a lot of money to make and receive phone calls on my watch, send and receive messages and listen to music. Especially when it is just for times when I don't have my phone within range of the watch.
Maybe people are more wealth than me, but I just don't get it.
