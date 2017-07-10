New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Charitybuzz Auctions Another Lunch With Eddy Cue at Apple's New Headquarters
Charitybuzz today launched an auction in which the winning bidder will have lunch with Apple's services chief Eddy Cue at the company's newly constructed Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California.
The auction has an estimated value of $50,000. Bids can be placed between now and Tuesday, July 25 at 12:01 p.m. Pacific Time, in support of non-profit organization Autism Movement Therapy, based in Van Nuys, California.
Autism Movement Therapy works to provide expressive movement therapy and workplace readiness skills resulting in meaningful, dignified employment for individuals with autism and related disorders, according to Charitybuzz.
The private meet and greet will be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon date between August 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018. The winning bidder must be at least 18 or older. The cost of the meal and gratuity is included, but travel and accommodations are not. The experience cannot be resold, re-auctioned, or transferred.
The lunch does not include a formal tour inside Apple Park facilities, and photography is not permitted, according to Charitybuzz.
Cue, who is officially Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, currently oversees the iTunes Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, Siri, Apple Maps, iCloud, and Apple's iWork and iLife suites of productivity apps.
Apple executives have participated in several Charitybuzz auctions over the years, with CEO Tim Cook most recently raising over $680,000 for the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights.
The auction has an estimated value of $50,000. Bids can be placed between now and Tuesday, July 25 at 12:01 p.m. Pacific Time, in support of non-profit organization Autism Movement Therapy, based in Van Nuys, California.
Autism Movement Therapy works to provide expressive movement therapy and workplace readiness skills resulting in meaningful, dignified employment for individuals with autism and related disorders, according to Charitybuzz.
Here's your chance to have lunch with Eddy Cue at the stunning new 175-acre Apple Headquarters in Cupertino, CA, where you will learn more about Apple's industry-leading content stores and online services. This is a rare opportunity to see "Apple Park" and engage in a one-on-one, in-depth conversation with one of the most innovative business minds of our generation.Cue offered a similar luncheon auction just a few weeks ago, raising $255,000 in support of the National Association of Basketball Coaches Foundation non-profit organization in Kansas City, Missouri.
The private meet and greet will be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon date between August 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018. The winning bidder must be at least 18 or older. The cost of the meal and gratuity is included, but travel and accommodations are not. The experience cannot be resold, re-auctioned, or transferred.
The lunch does not include a formal tour inside Apple Park facilities, and photography is not permitted, according to Charitybuzz.
Cue, who is officially Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, currently oversees the iTunes Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, Siri, Apple Maps, iCloud, and Apple's iWork and iLife suites of productivity apps.
Apple executives have participated in several Charitybuzz auctions over the years, with CEO Tim Cook most recently raising over $680,000 for the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights.
Tags: Eddy Cue, Charitybuzz
Top Rated Comments(View all)
46 minutes ago at 06:57 am
Get ready for some more hate on Eddy Cue :P
55 minutes ago at 06:48 am
I have yet to see this guys value to Apple. iTunes is still bloated, fat and ugly. When it was introduced it was light years ahead of everything else but that ages ago. Apple Pay is great but it's accepted at only a small fraction of retailers. iCloud's hit or miss service shouldn't be so spotty although it seems to be improving.
Eddie, what have you done for us lately?
Eddie, what have you done for us lately?
17 minutes ago at 07:26 am
Get ready for some more hate on Eddy Cue :p
I'll add: Get ready for some more largely justified hate on Eddy Cue's recent work at Apple.
12 minutes ago at 07:31 am
Could you pick a bigger picture of him?
31 minutes ago at 07:12 am
Who wants to do this? Auction off lunch and a date with a blonde supermodel. Now you are talking, I would talk Apple products with her. Lol.
You can pitch a lot of projects to a blonde supermodel, but probably not one in the tech field.
39 minutes ago at 07:04 am
Who wants to do this? Auction off lunch and a date with a blonde supermodel. Now you are talking, I would talk Apple products with her. Lol.
28 minutes ago at 07:15 am
.....Riiiiiiight.
"Ummm....hey Eddie. Sooooo, that Cuban dance you did on stage. That was....was pretty cool, hey you know where Tim is? Maybe he could join us for lunch?....or maybe you could, like, let me and Tim hang out for a bit while you go....somewhere.....else?"
"Ummm....hey Eddie. Sooooo, that Cuban dance you did on stage. That was....was pretty cool, hey you know where Tim is? Maybe he could join us for lunch?....or maybe you could, like, let me and Tim hang out for a bit while you go....somewhere.....else?"
[ Read All Comments ]