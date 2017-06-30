Samsung Planning to Build World's Largest OLED Display Factory

Friday June 30, 2017 4:46 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Samsung Display is planning to construct the world's biggest OLED display manufacturing plant, with more than 30 percent higher production capacity than the company's current biggest factory, according to Korean website ETNews.

"iPhone 8" mockup designed by Benjamin Geskin for iDrop News

The report, citing unnamed industry sources, suggests the tentatively named A5 factory could begin mass production in 2019, with a peak yield of between 180,000 and 270,000 display panels per month.

Samsung Display has reportedly also been expanding its existing A3 plant since the second half of 2015 in order to fulfill demand for OLED displays from both its sister company Samsung Electronics and Apple.

Apple is widely rumored to release its first iPhone with an OLED display, known as the "iPhone 8" for now, later this year. Reports claim Apple has ordered between 70 and 92 million OLED panels from Samsung for the device.

An earlier report out of Korea claimed Apple aims to switch its entire iPhone lineup to OLED displays by 2019.

Sunny1990
52 minutes ago at 05:11 am
Samsung has done really well with the OLED screen technology. Hope this new factory will help fulfill demand for the future iPhones displays
Zirel
52 minutes ago at 05:11 am

Like them or not Samsung make great displays and this is only good news for Apple and fans alike.

Stop the Samsung hatred.


After they stop portraying Apple users as imbeciles in their ads.
Like them or not Samsung make great displays and this is only good news for Apple and fans alike.

Stop the Samsung hatred.
So Samsung will need to have 28 of these factories to meet Apples order?

270,000 x 12 x 28 is 92 million
Good! lets hope ALL iPhone 'anniversary' are OLED.
