Apple Seeds First Beta of macOS High Sierra to Public Beta Testers
Beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program will be able to download the macOS High Sierra beta through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store.
Those who want to be a part of Apple's beta testing program can sign up to participate through the beta testing website, which gives users access to iOS, macOS, and tvOS betas.
Potential beta testers should make a full Time Machine backup before installing macOS High Sierra, and it should not be installed on a primary machine because betas are unstable and often have many bugs. Caution should be used with macOS High Sierra in particular because when installing it, there's an option to switch to the new Apple Filesystem (APFS), an update that takes some time.
macOS High Sierra is designed to improve and refine macOS Sierra. Along with a new, more efficient file system designed for modern storage, the update introduces Metal 2, the next-generation version of Apple's Metal graphics API with support for machine learning, external GPUs, and VR content creation.
High Efficiency Video Encoding (HEVC aka H.265) is coming in macOS High Sierra, and many of the existing apps are being updated. Photos features a new persistent side view and editing tools for Curves, Selective Color, and Live Photos, while Siri is gaining a more natural voice and support for more music-related commands.
Safari offers a new autoplay blocking feature for videos and Intelligent Tracking Prevention to protect your privacy, while Mail storage is being optimized to take up 35 percent less space. iMessages can now be stored in iCloud, and there are new iCloud Drive file sharing options and new iCloud storage family plans.
For a complete picture of all of the new features you can expect to see when macOS High Sierra is released in the fall, make sure to check out our full macOS High Sierra roundup.
Right now, this is the first public beta I'll have to skip. As I understand it, Office for Mac will not work with High Sierra and, while I don't like using office, my business requires it. Wish I could use it for the autoplay blocking if for nothing else! I will say that the iOS 11 beta has been great on my iPhone 6 and iPad Air. The only issues I've had to report is the date in the Calendar icon took about 24 hours to populate and closing apps on both the phone and iPad sometimes doesn't work unless you go back a few times. Other than that, smooth and trouble free so far.
Office Mac 2016 works fine if you are on the fast ring for insiders and you update before you go to High Sierra. It's also dependent on whether you upgrade to the new file system. If you don't, you'll be fine.
