Apple Releases Revised Version of Second macOS High Sierra Beta for Developers
Apple today released a revised version of the second macOS High Sierra beta, introducing macOS High Sierra Developer Beta 2 Update 1. The new version of High Sierra comes a little over a week after the second macOS High Sierra beta was first released to developers.
The new beta can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center, and once installed, subsequent betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store.
Apple earlier this week introduced updated versions of both iOS 11 and tvOS 11, and those beta 2 updates preceded public beta releases, so it's possible we'll get a macOS High Sierra public beta release in the near future.
macOS High Sierra builds on features introduced with macOS Sierra. It focuses on new core storage, video, and graphics technology, introducing a new Apple File System (APFS), High Efficiency Video Codec (HEVC) and an updated version of Metal with support for VR and external GPUs.
Some apps are also gaining new features. Photos has gained a new sidebar that's designed to make it easier to access editing tools and albums, and there are new filters and editing options like Curves and Selective Color. Photos also supports external editing apps like Photoshop and Pixelmator, saving changes made in those apps, and it interfaces with third-party printing services.
Safari is gaining speed enhancements, an option to end autoplay video, and a new feature that puts a stop to data tracking. Siri in macOS High Sierra has expanded music capabilities and a new, more natural voice, and Spotlight supports flight status information. There are also improvements to iCloud, FaceTime, Messages, and Notes.
macOS High Sierra is available only for registered developers at the current time, but as mentioned above, Apple may be preparing to release a public beta to give other testers a chance to try the software before it sees a public launch in the fall.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
2 hours ago at 10:41 am
Uh oh, here we go. Public Beta in a couple of hours from now???
52 minutes ago at 11:19 am
High Sierra... makes me cringe every time.If your GF was called Sierra and she was high you know you would love it.
2 hours ago at 10:41 am
If it's anything like the other day, I guess we can expect the Public Beta anytime now.
1 hour ago at 11:06 am
High Sierra... makes me cringe every time.
1 hour ago at 10:49 am
355MB and it has a FW update.
Build (17A291m)
iMac Mid 2011
Build (17A291m)
iMac Mid 2011
12 minutes ago at 11:59 am
Is it just me, or does the version 2 feel a little snappier? No, seriously?
I have spent the last two hours trying to gauge UI snappiness differences between my Late 2011 MBP 15 with dGPU and my Late 2016 MBP 13 with Intel 550, both running High Sierra 10.13 beta 2. I have specifically been checking launching Launchpad > Clicking Other > Gauging if it stutters > Clicking Activity Monitor.
Prior to update, Late 2011 has literally ZERO stutter. late 2016 occasionally stutters when clicking Other and when clicking the Activity Monitor icon as the icon blows out.
So after this update version 2 to the MBP 2016, the UI animation seems to be ever so slightly smoother, the difference that was *really* noticeable between my 2011 and 2016 has now been reduced to an extent where I could doubt myself as imagining it. They still aren' exactly as silky (strictly with respect to clicking the Other folder) but the difference has almost disappeared.
I like the direction where Apple is going with it. If they can positively improve the UI speeds, it would immensely help the feel of this expensive machine.
[doublepost=1498762817][/doublepost]
Dan, my bad, I just remembered, I might have signed out of iMessage and signed back in and then clicked it. Try this, please. Also, just out of curiosity, does the 9700 stand for Blackberry Bold 9700? :)
[doublepost=1498762817][/doublepost]
I have beta 2 and it wont let me select the messages sync so everytime i click messages i get pop up saying turn messages cloud thing
Dan, my bad, I just remembered, I might have signed out of iMessage and signed back in and then clicked it. Try this, please. Also, just out of curiosity, does the 9700 stand for Blackberry Bold 9700? :)
