New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Nearly One in Four Windows Users Surveyed Plan to Switch to Mac Within Next Six Months

Wednesday June 28, 2017 12:32 pm PDT by Joe Rossignol
Nearly 21 percent of current Windows laptop owners and 25 percent of current Windows desktop owners intend to switch to a Mac within the next six months, according to a recent survey conducted by market research firm Verto Analytics.


Verto Analytics told MacRumors the survey is based on 6,000 current Windows PC owners age 18 and older in the United States.

Of the respondents, those with an average annual income of $150,000 or more showed the highest likelihood of switching to a Mac.


By comparison, the research firm said at least 98 percent of current Mac owners surveyed intend to stick with Mac as their next computer. In other words, only 2 percent of current Mac users surveyed are planning to switch to another computer brand, be it running Windows or another operating system.

Microsoft is experiencing a resurgence in the post-PC world with an attractive lineup of devices, such as the new Surface Pro and Surface Studio desktop computer, which have even caught the attention of some Apple aficionados.

Last December, Microsoft said more people were switching from Mac to Surface devices than ever before following the supposed "disappointment" of the 2016 MacBook Pro, particularly among professional users.

In April, however, Microsoft said Surface revenue declined 26 percent to $831 million last quarter, down from $1.1 billion in the year-ago quarter. By comparison, Apple reported Mac revenue of $5.84 billion last quarter, a 14 percent increase from $5.1 billion in the year-ago quarter, on the strength of a new MacBook Pro.

Microsoft's new Surface devices should help it combat that decline, while Lenovo, HP, and Dell, the top three worldwide Windows PC vendors, saw shipment growth last quarter, according to market research firm Gartner.

Tags: Microsoft, Windows
[ 59 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
levitynyc
1 hour ago at 12:35 pm
They should show them the price of the MacBook Pro and see if the poll results are still the same.
Rating: 25 Votes
Avatar
lunarworks
1 hour ago at 12:35 pm
The question is how many will follow through on that plan?
Rating: 12 Votes
Avatar
AJ5790
52 minutes ago at 12:49 pm

The funny thing is that people with an average household income of less than 15k/year are within 6 percentage points of being as likely to switch to the Mac as people with an average household income of more than 150k.

So, are the people in the <15k group planning on finding higher paying jobs or banking on winning the lottery?

Students getting financial assistance.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
ct2k7
1 hour ago at 12:36 pm
It says:

Windows Owners Are More Likely to Make a Switch to Mac

Now, what else are they expected to switch to? Linux?

EDIT: I need raw data dammit.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
avanpelt
53 minutes ago at 12:48 pm
The funny thing is that people with an average household income of less than 15k/year are within 6 percentage points of being as likely to switch to the Mac as people with an average household income of more than 150k.

So, are the people in the <15k group planning on finding higher paying jobs or banking on winning the lottery?
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Tubamajuba
36 minutes ago at 01:05 pm

While I appreciate so many skeptical "members" of MRs calling into question the methodology of the survey (too bad the same level of scrutiny does not come into play with more important issues in the US) I remain astonished that facts are once again so easily ignored:

"In April, however, Microsoft said Surface revenue declined 26 percent ('https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/earnings/FY-2017-Q3/press-release-webcast') to $831 million last quarter, down from $1.1 billion in the year-ago quarter. By comparison, Apple reported Mac revenue of $5.84 billion ('//www.macrumors.com/2017/05/02/2q-2017-results/') last quarter, a 14 percent increase from $5.1 billion in the year-ago quarter, on the strength of a new MacBook Pro ('//www.macrumors.com/2017/05/05/tim-cook-strong-demand-2016-macbook-pro/')."

Sure looks to me like there might be something to the survey and reconfirms that MR forums exist within the dark side of current Apple-haters reality distortion field.

Anything that makes Apple look good must be false in some way, anything that makes Apple look bad is undeniably true. That's the law of the land on these forums.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Nunyabinez
46 minutes ago at 12:55 pm

6000 PC owners is not a very broad base for such a survey. Seen the totality of all Windows PC owners (I am one of those), 20 percent seems quite a bit too high for me. That would mean tens of millions more of mac books or iMacs sold over the next year... Time will tell. I have a brand new iPAD pro, but I will certainly not swich to Mac.


I don't mean to be rude, but your comment makes it clear that you do not know very much about statistics and statistical inference. A good random sample of 6000 is actually huge and would likely have a considerable amount of power (predictive ability).
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Duane Martin
46 minutes ago at 12:54 pm
While I appreciate so many skeptical "members" of MRs calling into question the methodology of the survey (too bad the same level of scrutiny does not come into play with more important issues in the US) I remain astonished that facts are once again so easily ignored:

"In April, however, Microsoft said Surface revenue declined 26 percent ('https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/earnings/FY-2017-Q3/press-release-webcast') to $831 million last quarter, down from $1.1 billion in the year-ago quarter. By comparison, Apple reported Mac revenue of $5.84 billion ('//www.macrumors.com/2017/05/02/2q-2017-results/') last quarter, a 14 percent increase from $5.1 billion in the year-ago quarter, on the strength of a new MacBook Pro ('//www.macrumors.com/2017/05/05/tim-cook-strong-demand-2016-macbook-pro/')."

Sure looks to me like there might be something to the survey and reconfirms that MR forums exist within the dark side of current Apple-haters reality distortion field.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
napabar
51 minutes ago at 12:49 pm
Hey, MacRumors....how can Microsoft be experiencing a "resurgence" when you just pointed out their revenue is down, and 1 out 4 Windows users are switching to Mac in the next 6 months? Do you even read your articles before publishing them?
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
TechZeke
29 minutes ago at 01:12 pm

The funny thing is that people with an average household income of less than 15k/year are within 6 percentage points of being as likely to switch to the Mac as people with an average household income of more than 150k.

So, are the people in the <15k group planning on finding higher paying jobs or banking on winning the lottery?

There's this thing called saving up. You may have heard of this concept when you were in grade school. Saving allowance money and change was i how paid for something like a gameboy while I was growing up. I even remember my aunt taking me to Toys R US and the cashier counting the rolls and rolls of coins I had so I could get a gameboy Advance SP.

A base MacBook Air could be found for under $900 from 3rd party resellers, plus used or refurb models. Also, if you're saving up for a laptop anyway, a Mac would be great investment with the high build quality if you can't afford to update your laptop every 1-2 years.
Rating: 2 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]