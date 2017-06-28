New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Nearly One in Four Windows Users Surveyed Plan to Switch to Mac Within Next Six Months
Verto Analytics told MacRumors the survey is based on 6,000 current Windows PC owners age 18 and older in the United States.
Of the respondents, those with an average annual income of $150,000 or more showed the highest likelihood of switching to a Mac.
By comparison, the research firm said at least 98 percent of current Mac owners surveyed intend to stick with Mac as their next computer. In other words, only 2 percent of current Mac users surveyed are planning to switch to another computer brand, be it running Windows or another operating system.
Microsoft is experiencing a resurgence in the post-PC world with an attractive lineup of devices, such as the new Surface Pro and Surface Studio desktop computer, which have even caught the attention of some Apple aficionados.
Last December, Microsoft said more people were switching from Mac to Surface devices than ever before following the supposed "disappointment" of the 2016 MacBook Pro, particularly among professional users.
In April, however, Microsoft said Surface revenue declined 26 percent to $831 million last quarter, down from $1.1 billion in the year-ago quarter. By comparison, Apple reported Mac revenue of $5.84 billion last quarter, a 14 percent increase from $5.1 billion in the year-ago quarter, on the strength of a new MacBook Pro.
Microsoft's new Surface devices should help it combat that decline, while Lenovo, HP, and Dell, the top three worldwide Windows PC vendors, saw shipment growth last quarter, according to market research firm Gartner.
The funny thing is that people with an average household income of less than 15k/year are within 6 percentage points of being as likely to switch to the Mac as people with an average household income of more than 150k.
So, are the people in the <15k group planning on finding higher paying jobs or banking on winning the lottery?
Windows Owners Are More Likely to Make a Switch to Mac
Now, what else are they expected to switch to? Linux?
EDIT: I need raw data dammit.
While I appreciate so many skeptical "members" of MRs calling into question the methodology of the survey (too bad the same level of scrutiny does not come into play with more important issues in the US) I remain astonished that facts are once again so easily ignored:
"In April, however, Microsoft said Surface revenue declined 26 percent ('https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/earnings/FY-2017-Q3/press-release-webcast') to $831 million last quarter, down from $1.1 billion in the year-ago quarter. By comparison, Apple reported Mac revenue of $5.84 billion ('//www.macrumors.com/2017/05/02/2q-2017-results/') last quarter, a 14 percent increase from $5.1 billion in the year-ago quarter, on the strength of a new MacBook Pro ('//www.macrumors.com/2017/05/05/tim-cook-strong-demand-2016-macbook-pro/')."
Sure looks to me like there might be something to the survey and reconfirms that MR forums exist within the dark side of current Apple-haters reality distortion field.
6000 PC owners is not a very broad base for such a survey. Seen the totality of all Windows PC owners (I am one of those), 20 percent seems quite a bit too high for me. That would mean tens of millions more of mac books or iMacs sold over the next year... Time will tell. I have a brand new iPAD pro, but I will certainly not swich to Mac.
I don't mean to be rude, but your comment makes it clear that you do not know very much about statistics and statistical inference. A good random sample of 6000 is actually huge and would likely have a considerable amount of power (predictive ability).
A base MacBook Air could be found for under $900 from 3rd party resellers, plus used or refurb models. Also, if you're saving up for a laptop anyway, a Mac would be great investment with the high build quality if you can't afford to update your laptop every 1-2 years.
