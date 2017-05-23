Minor update to latest Kaby Lake processors expected at WWDC.
Microsoft Says New Surface Pro is 1.7× Faster Than iPad Pro With 35% More Battery Life
Microsoft said the new Surface Pro delivers up to 13.5 hours of battery life on a single charge, a 50 percent increase over the Surface Pro 4 and 35 percent more battery life than the iPad Pro's advertised 10 hours.
The notebook-tablet hybrid features Intel's latest Kaby Lake processors, including Core m3, i5, and i7 chips depending on the model. Microsoft says the high-end Surface Pro with a Core i7 processor is 2.5× faster than the Surface Pro 3 and 1.7× faster than the iPad Pro with Apple's own A9X chip.
Surface Pro m3 and i5 models feature a new fanless cooling system, while the i7 model still has a fan with "improved hybrid cooling."
The new Surface Pro has a refined design with cleaner lines and curved edges, a "visually softer" camera, and an improved hinge with a 165º range of motion allows it to be placed in Studio Mode like its Surface Studio desktop.
It's also the lightest Surface Pro ever, starting at 1.7 lbs. By comparison, the 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro weigh 0.96 lbs and 1.57 lbs respectively.
The new Surface Pro continues to have a 12.3-inch display with 267 pixels per inch, compared to 264 PPI for both the 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Microsoft says its custom PixelSense technology means that colors on the new Surface Pro will be "more vibrant, precise, and impactful than ever before."
Other tech specs include up to a 1TB SSD, up to 16GB RAM, up to Intel Iris Plus 640 graphics, a USB 3.0 port, a microSD card reader, Mini DisplayPort, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device runs Windows 10 Pro.
The new Surface Pro is accompanied by a new Surface Pen with over 4096 pressure points, only 21 milliseconds of latency, and new tilt functionality. Microsoft says the new Surface Pen is over two times more accurate, with four times more pressure sensitivity, than the original Surface Pen.
There's also new Signature Type Covers, now designed with Alcantara fabric for a "soft, velvety" feel. Microsoft pitches typing on the keyboards as "easier, more, comfortable, more accurate, better sounding, and easier to do without looking" than the 12-inch MacBook and iPad Pro.
The new Surface Pro and Type Covers are available to pre-order today in the United States and select other markets at the Microsoft Store, Microsoft.com, BestBuy.com, and JD.com. The new Surface Pro will ship on June 15 in 25 countries. Surface Pro pricing starts at $799.99 in the United States.
Surface Pro models with LTE Advanced will be available later this year. The new Surface Pen will be available in the coming weeks.
OK, never mind then.
They just compared an i series CPU with an ARM CPU, i think incompetence is alive and well.
I think that incompetence was started by Apple, when they stated the iPad Pro was faster than most laptops on the market. Microsoft just fighting back.....
But what Microsoft is doing right is not just slapping a phone OS onto a tablet and expecting us to fall for it.
Are you paying attention Apple?
Does it still run Windows? Yeah?
I would gladly take Windows over a supersized version of my iPhone 7 Plus......Since the iPad was rumored I always hope it would have full Mac OS
And I am really sure it is, the problem is Windows. Try to achieve something like "Target disk more and migration assistant" in Windows...In all fairness, try achieving that on your iPad as well...
Win 10 has been a pretty good experience so far, for me.
And Apple was right since most laptops are cheap and use much lower rating CPUs that even a single ARM CPU performs better, but here we have some numbers and specific fingering.
SO when Apple doing is great, when MS does it, bad? OK!
I highly doubt Windows's optimisation beats Apple's in battery life.
