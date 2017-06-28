'Bang! The Bert Berns Story' Coming Exclusively to Apple Music This Fall

A documentary about "Twist and Shout" songwriter and producer Bert Berns is set to come to Apple Music this fall, reports Variety. "Bang! The Bert Berns Story" chronicles the life of Berns, a well-known record producer in the 1960s responsible for hits like "Brown Eyed Girl," "Here Comes the Night," "Piece of My Heart," and more.
Berns started out as a songwriter before moving on to Atlantic Records, where he worked as a staff producer. Following his success and his work with bands like the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, he went on to form his own record labels, BANG Records and Shout Records, where he signed artists like the McCoys, the Strangeloves, and Neil Diamond.
The documentary covers Berns' relationships with Carmine "Wassel" DeNoia, his manager and best friend, and mobster Tommy Eboli, once the acting boss of the Genovese crime family in New York. Van Morrison, Paul McCartney, Keith Richards, Ben E. King, Solomon Burke, and more, all make appearances in the film.
Berns' son, Brett Berns, directs, and the documentary is narrated by Bruce Springsteen guitarist and "Sopranos" star Steven Van Zandt.
The documentary will first debut on iTunes Movies in the fall, and then it will be exclusively streamed on Apple Music. It will join several other documentaries Apple has secured for Apple Music, including Sean Combs' "Can't Stop Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story" and "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives."
