New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Tim Cook Appears Onstage at Cisco Live to Debut New Enterprise Security Partnership
Wow! @tim_cook and @ChuckRobbins announcing our IOS security partnership at #CLUS! https://t.co/izPv9neWvZ pic.twitter.com/AD1LUjhwBa— ☁ David Ulevitch ☁ (@davidu) June 26, 2017
"The thinking we share here is that if your enterprise or company is using Cisco and Apple, that the combination of these should make that (cyber-security) insurance cost significantly less," Cook said. "This is something we're going to spend some energy on. You should reap that benefit."Cisco also announced its upcoming Cisco Security Connector program for iOS devices, launching later this year.
Expected to be released in the fall of 2017, the Cisco Security Connector is designed to deliver the deepest visibility, control, and privacy for iOS devices. The Cisco Security Connector offers organizations the most granular view of what is happening on enterprise-owned mobile devices and provides the best protection for users, anywhere they travel. With the Cisco Security Connector, businesses will now have the ability to meet risk and compliance requirements from auditors and ultimately expand iOS adoption in new ways. [...]Cisco says it collaborating with insurance companies on "more robust policies" for customers taking advantage of continuous security monitoring based on technologies from Apple and Cisco.
With the Cisco Security Connector, organizations gain the following:
- Visibility: Ensure compliance of mobile users and their enterprise-owned iOS devices during incident investigations by rapidly identifying what happened, whom it affected, and the risk exposure.
- Control: Protect users of iOS devices from connecting to malicious sites on the internet, whether on the corporate network, public Wi-Fi, or cellular networks.
- Privacy: Safeguard corporate data and users by encrypting internet (DNS) requests.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
So Timmy thinks all enterprise needs is increased security?
Apple will never be more than a minor niche in enterprise as long as they think forcing everyone to the latest OS is a good idea. Enterprise always has obscure old software that won't run on the latest but is essential to their business. Updating is something that has a major effect across the company and it needs to be up to their IT and management when it makes business sense to make the change.
Companies cannot afford to upgrade on their vendors timeframe.
But with good ole Apple, when you keep your OS a few versions back it breaks compatibility with a whole bunch of apps just because Timmy says so. Not to mention, let's say I've got a shop running Mountain Lion that's been running fine for years and I need to add 20 new macs. I'd be completely screwed if I were running Apple.
You are obviously expert, maybe you can find job at IBM as consultant, and teach them that they are all wrong.. :)
check this in the meantime: http://www.computerworld.com/article/3131906/apple-mac/ibm-says-macs-are-even-cheaper-to-run-than-it-thought.html
Insurance premium is higher as a result of iCloud breach that leaked celebrity nude pictures all over the internet.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ICloud_leaks_of_celebrity_photos
[ Read All Comments ]