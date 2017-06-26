New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Latest Apps to Showcase Apple's ARKit Include Simple Measuring Tape and Minecraft
iOS developers have already gotten their hands on ARKit, Apple's latest platform which enables developers to quickly and easily build augmented reality experiences into their apps. ARKit blog Made With ARKit has been sharing even more examples of the augmented reality apps that developers are toying around with, coming a few months ahead of when the first apps will launch to the public alongside iOS 11 this fall.
In two new videos shared on Twitter, developers have created useful measuring apps with ARKit, using the camera, processors, and motion sensors in an iPhone or iPad to calculate the size of various objects. In the first video, the app requires users to tap two locations and then shows the total distance between the spots as a floating number in the air.
In the second video (seen above), users choose a starting point for the virtual measuring tape, and then pan to where they want the end point to be located. The video compares the virtual AR measuring experience to a real measuring tape, and then tries it out on a picture frame and armoire. The app in the second video was built by Laan Labs, and they have a few other ARKit videos on their twitter, including one where they make a 3D drawing.
Gaming apps have already begun to take shape as well, with developer Matthew Hallberg building a Minecraft AR app with ARKit and Unity. The app lets players place Minecraft blocks around their real-world environment, and then destroy what they've built with Minecraft's traditional crafting and destruction mechanics.
One well-known partner for ARKit is furniture company IKEA, which plans to launch a new iPhone and iPad app that will let customers view objects in their own home through ARKit before they make a purchase. For more on ARKit, check out a hands-on video of the platform's demo that Apple created for developers and used to showcase the technology this year at WWDC.
45 minutes ago at 08:24 am
The measuring tape might sound basic but when I'm looking back at how often I could've used that app...
34 minutes ago at 08:34 am
This is actually a lot cooler than I originally thought it would be.
22 minutes ago at 08:47 am
The tape measure (if it's accurate) is a good sign of the direction of AR apps.
I just hope AR kit doesn't herald a plethora of cheap 99 cent apps with farting characters.
I just hope AR kit doesn't herald a plethora of cheap 99 cent apps with farting characters.
13 minutes ago at 08:56 am
My 6-yr old is going to be blown away at the Minecraft AR demo. Should be fun to see what he does with that functionality.
25 minutes ago at 08:43 am
This is very interesting, if Apple are allowing developers to use AR kit now and build apps I wonder if they will be giving the iPhone 8 AR features in September.
